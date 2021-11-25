Peak Minerals : Proposed issue of securities - PUA
11/25/2021 | 05:20pm EST
Proposed issue of securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
PEAK MINERALS LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
26/11/2021
The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue
Maximum Number of
ASX +security code
+Security description
+securities to be issued
New class-code to be
Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.03 per Option and
22,500,000
confirmed
expiring three years from the date of Grant
Proposed +issue date
13/12/2021
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Proposed issue of securities
Proposed issue of securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
PEAK MINERALS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.
If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
74072692365
1.3
ASX issuer code
PUA
Date of this announcement
26/11/2021
1.6 The Proposed issue is:
A placement or other type of issue
Proposed issue of securities
Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue
Part 7A - Conditions
7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other
type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?
Yes
use
7A.1a Conditions
Approval/Condition
Date for determination
Is the date estimated or
** Approval
+Security holder approval
13/12/2021
actual?
received/condition met?
Actual
Comments
personal
P rt 7B - Issue details
Is the proposed security a 'New
Will the proposed issue of this
class' (+securities in a class that is
+security include an offer of
not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)
attaching +securities?
or an 'Existing class' (additional
No
securities in a class that is already
quoted or recorded by ASX)?
New class
Details of +securities proposed to be issued
For
ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)
Have you received confirmation from
Will the entity be seeking quotation
ASX that the terms of the proposed
of the 'new' class of +securities on
+securities are appropriate and
ASX?
equitable under listing rule 6.1?
No
No
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class-code to be confirmed
Unlisted Options exercisable at $0.03 per Option and expiring three years from
the date of Grant
+Security type Options
Number of +securities proposed to be issued 22,500,000
only
Offer price details
Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?
No
Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities
Proposed Issue of Options as a part of remuneration.
use
Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being
provided for the +securities
157,500.000000
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from
their issue date?
personal
Yes
Options details
+Security currency
Exercise price
Expiry date
AUD - Australian Dollar
AUD 0.0300
Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised
PUA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised
One fully paid ordinary share (Share) on exercise of one options. If all options are exercised, a total of 22,500,000 will be
issued
For
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities
proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.
