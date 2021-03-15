Peak Minerals : Maiden drilling program at the Copper Hills Project Update

ASX ANNOUNCEMENTASX Codes: PUA, PUAOD

8 March 2021

Maiden drilling program intersects broad copper sulphide mineralisation

Highlights

• Drill targeting based on VTEM, gravity and magnetic modelling has confirmed the presence of broad copper mineralisation

• RC drilling intercepts include: o CHRC002: 37m @ 0.67% Cu from 90m  Including 11m @ 1.25% Cu

• Analytical data at the Copper Hills Prospect indicates a deeper source of mineralisation with widths increasing with depth.

• Significant alteration halo present associated with mineralisation

• Ground gravity survey supports multiple intrusive bodies-untested by previous drilling

• Currently diamond drilling to test priority EM conductor at Lady Alma

Figure 1: RC chips from CHRC002 showing 1m @ 1.53% Cu at 120m.

Figure 2: RC chips from CHRC002 which intersected 11m @ 1.25% Cu

Peak Minerals Limited (ASX:PUA) (Peak Minerals or the Company) is extremely pleased to announce positive results from the maiden RC (reverse circulation) drill program at the Copper Hills Project. The initial phase of drilling consisted of 7 RC holes, including 2 precollars, totalling 1,633 metres. Drilling has confirmed copper sulphide mineralisation at the Copper Hills Prospect which is open at depth(Figure 4). Mineralisation is predominantly disseminated with zones of veining present. Modelling of the mineralisation suggests that the shear, which hosts the mineralisation, is thickening and plunging to the south-southeast. Additionally, extensive biotite alteration is associated with the mineralisation and can be mapped.

The ground gravity survey which was completed in February supports the modelling of multiple intrusive bodies. The mineralisation currently defined at the Copper Hills Prospect is plunging towards one of these modelled intrusive bodies (Figure 5).

Based on the style of mineralisation at the Copper Hills Prospect, an IP survey is being planned to determine the extent of disseminated mineralisation in the area. In a magmatic system, disseminated mineralisation is often more widely distributed than semi to massive sulphide and this technique can be used as a vector to focus in on areas with potential abundant mineralisation.

Current diamond drilling is focused at Lady Alma and is testing an interpreted bedrock EM conductor. Due to rig related issues, no RC drilling will be completed. Diamond drilling is expected to be completed near the end of March.

Mr Wayne Loxton, Managing Director of PUA commented "We are strongly encouraged by the early success of this program which has validated our targeting methodology. The extensions of this target provide a compelling follow up target warranting further investigation.

In addition, we have several look alike targets to the Copper Hills Prospect which provide for multiple high priority exploration opportunities."

Figure 3: Lady Alma and Copper Hills Prospects noting key drill sections.

Figure 4: Copper Hills Prospect- Current and historic drilling with historical workings showing the interpreted mineralisation envelope based on historic drilling and anomalous mineralisation intersected in CHRC002 based on the presence of observed sulphide.