Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Peak Minerals Limited    PUA   AU0000028763

PEAK MINERALS LIMITED

(PUA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Peak Minerals : Maiden drilling program at the Copper Hills Project Update

03/15/2021 | 02:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX ANNOUNCEMENTASX Codes: PUA, PUAOD

8 March 2021

Maiden drilling program intersects broad copper sulphide mineralisation

Highlights

  • Drill targeting based on VTEM, gravity and magnetic modelling has confirmed the presence of broad copper mineralisation

  • RC drilling intercepts include:

    • o CHRC002: 37m @ 0.67% Cu from 90m

      • Including 11m @ 1.25% Cu

  • Analytical data at the Copper Hills Prospect indicates a deeper source of mineralisation with widths increasing with depth.

  • Significant alteration halo present associated with mineralisation

  • Ground gravity survey supports multiple intrusive bodies-untested by previous drilling

  • Currently diamond drilling to test priority EM conductor at Lady Alma

Figure 1: RC chips from CHRC002 showing 1m @ 1.53% Cu at 120m.

Figure 2: RC chips from CHRC002 which intersected 11m @ 1.25% Cu

Peak Minerals Limited (ASX:PUA) (Peak Minerals or the Company) is extremely pleased to announce positive results from the maiden RC (reverse circulation) drill program at the Copper Hills Project. The initial phase of drilling consisted of 7 RC holes, including 2 precollars, totalling 1,633 metres. Drilling has confirmed copper sulphide mineralisation at the Copper Hills Prospect which is open at depth(Figure 4). Mineralisation is predominantly disseminated with zones of veining present. Modelling of the mineralisation suggests that the shear, which hosts the mineralisation, is thickening and plunging to the south-southeast. Additionally, extensive biotite alteration is associated with the mineralisation and can be mapped.

The ground gravity survey which was completed in February supports the modelling of multiple intrusive bodies. The mineralisation currently defined at the Copper Hills Prospect is plunging towards one of these modelled intrusive bodies (Figure 5).

Based on the style of mineralisation at the Copper Hills Prospect, an IP survey is being planned to determine the extent of disseminated mineralisation in the area. In a magmatic system, disseminated mineralisation is often more widely distributed than semi to massive sulphide and this technique can be used as a vector to focus in on areas with potential abundant mineralisation.

Current diamond drilling is focused at Lady Alma and is testing an interpreted bedrock EM conductor. Due to rig related issues, no RC drilling will be completed. Diamond drilling is expected to be completed near the end of March.

Mr Wayne Loxton, Managing Director of PUA commented "We are strongly encouraged by the early success of this program which has validated our targeting methodology. The extensions of this target provide a compelling follow up target warranting further investigation.

In addition, we have several look alike targets to the Copper Hills Prospect which provide for multiple high priority exploration opportunities."

Figure 3: Lady Alma and Copper Hills Prospects noting key drill sections.

Figure 4: Copper Hills Prospect- Current and historic drilling with historical workings showing the interpreted mineralisation envelope based on historic drilling and anomalous mineralisation intersected in CHRC002 based on the presence of observed sulphide.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Peak Minerals Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2021 06:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PEAK MINERALS LIMITED
02:33aPEAK MINERALS  : Maiden drilling program at the Copper Hills Project Update
PU
03/10PEAK MINERALS  : Maiden drilling program at the Copper Hills Project Update
PU
03/08PEAK MINERALS  : Hits Broad Copper Mineralization at Copper Hills Project in Wes..
MT
01/20PEAK MINERALS  : Resumes Drilling at Copper Hills Project; Shares Fall 4%
MT
2020PEAK MINERALS  : Amended Constitution
PU
2020PEAK MINERALS  : New Leadership at Peak Minerals
PU
2020PEAK MINERALS  : Results of Annual General Meeting
PU
2020PEAK MINERALS  : Copper Hills drilling commences
PU
2020PEAK MINERALS  : Unit Starts Drilling at Copper Hills project; Shares Up 7%
MT
2020PURE ALUMINA LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 3 new shares @ 0.009 ASX for 5 existing sha..
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,00 M 0,00 M 0,00 M
Net income 2020 -2,90 M -2,25 M -2,25 M
Net cash 2020 0,38 M 0,30 M 0,30 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,62x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15,4 M 11,9 M 11,9 M
EV / Sales 2019 808x
EV / Sales 2020 9 296x
Nbr of Employees 5
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart PEAK MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Peak Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEAK MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wayne Gregory Loxton Managing Director & Director
Anthony Panther Chief Financial Officer
Robert Boston Non-Executive Chairman
David Leavy Director
Melanie Jaye Leydin Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEAK MINERALS LIMITED-13.79%12
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION8.88%87 824
AIR LIQUIDE-0.93%74 953
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.27.78%56 119
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.30.21%39 390
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.18.62%36 330
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ