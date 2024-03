Peak Minerals Ltd. is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of precious and base metal properties in British Columbia. It is primarily engaged in conducting its exploration on the Aida Project. The Aida Property consists of five mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,335.42 hectares located on the Shuswap Highland within the Kamloops Mining Division. Its deposits consist of veins of iron, lead, zinc, and copper sulfide minerals.

Sector Gold