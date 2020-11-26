Log in
PEAK POSITIONING TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(PKK)
Peak Announces Effective Date of Name Change to Peak Fintech Group

11/26/2020 | 09:05am EST
Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2020) - Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTCQX: PKKFF) ("Peak" or the "Company"), an innovative Fintech service provider to the Chinese commercial lending sector, today announced that its name change to Peak Fintech Group Inc. will be effective as of Tuesday December 1, 2020 and its securities will begin trading under that name as of that date. The Company's ticker symbol will remain "PKK" on the Canadian Securities Exchange and "PKKFF" on the OTCQX® Best Market.

About Peak Positioning Technologies Inc.:

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) subsidiaries operating in China's commercial lending industry. Peak's subsidiaries use technology, analytics and artificial intelligence to create an ecosystem of lenders, borrowers and other participants in China's commercial lending space where lending operations are conducted rapidly, safely, efficiently and with the utmost transparency. For more information: http://www.peakfintechgroup.com

For more information, please contact:

CHF Capital Markets
Cathy Hume, CEO
416-868-1079 ext.: 251
cathy@chfir.com

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc.
Johnson Joseph, President and CEO
514-340-7775 ext.: 501
investors@peakpositioning.com

Twitter: @peakfintech
Facebook: @peakfintech
LinkedIn: Peak Positioning
YouTube: Peak Positioning

Forward-Looking Statements / Information:

This news release may include certain forward-looking information, including statements relating to business and operating strategies, plans and prospects for revenue growth, using words including "anticipate", "believe", "could", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", "project", "seek", "should", "will", "would" and similar expressions, which are intended to identify a number of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information reflects current views with respect to current events and is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as may be required by applicable laws, rules and regulations. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating any forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/69040


© Newsfilecorp 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 28,9 M - -
Net income 2020 0,00 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 134 M 134 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,64x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,1%
Managers
NameTitle
Johnson Joseph President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Charles-André Tessier Chairman
André-Philippe Chenail Vice President-International Operations
Jean Landreville Chief Financial Officer
Mark E. Dumas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEAK POSITIONING TECHNOLOGIES INC.337.50%134
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES6.38%91 817
ADYEN N.V.112.31%56 017
WORLDLINE21.08%25 416
STONECO LTD.76.76%21 768
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC.18.94%16 912
