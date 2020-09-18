Log in
Peak Positioning Technologies Inc.

PEAK POSITIONING TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(PKK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Peak Announces Rebranding Plans and Provides Preview of Upcoming Website

Peak Announces Rebranding Plans and Provides Preview of Upcoming Website

09/18/2020

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2020) - Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTCQB: PKKFF) ("Peak" or the "Company"), an innovative Fintech service provider to the Chinese commercial lending sector, today announced its plans to change its name to "Peak Fintech Group" and to rebrand the Company to better reflect the collective business operations of its subsidiaries.

Peak will hold a virtual special meeting of its shareholders on November 9, 2020 to put the proposed name change to a vote. The Company's shareholders on record as of October 5, 2020 will receive more details in the mail in the coming days regarding the special meeting of shareholders.

A temporary landing page with a preview of the Company's upcoming new website is currently available at www.peakfintechgroup.com. The full website will replace the temporary landing page following the special meeting of shareholders.

Link to Peak CEO Presentation on Wall Street Reporter "Next Super Stock" Conference

Peak would also like to invite those who were unable to watch its CEO's presentation on Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" livestream conference on Wednesday September 16, 2020 to view a recording of the event by clicking on the following link: https://youtu.be/91G6-lo-eO0

About Peak Positioning Technologies Inc.:

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) subsidiaries operating in China's commercial lending industry. Peak's subsidiaries use technology, analytics and artificial intelligence to create an ecosystem of lenders, borrowers and other participants in China's commercial lending space where lending operations are conducted rapidly, safely, efficiently and with the utmost transparency. For more information: http://www.peakpositioning.com

For more information, please contact:

CHF Capital Markets
Cathy Hume, CEO
416-868-1079 ext.: 251
cathy@chfir.com

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc.
Johnson Joseph, President and CEO
514-340-7775 ext.: 501
investors@peakpositioning.com

Twitter: @PeakPositioning
Facebook: @peakpositioning
LinkedIn: Peak Positioning
YouTube: Peak Positioning

Forward-Looking Statements / Information:

This news release may include certain forward-looking information, including statements relating to business and operating strategies, plans and prospects for revenue growth, using words including "anticipate", "believe", "could", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", "project", "seek", "should", "will", "would" and similar expressions, which are intended to identify a number of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information reflects current views with respect to current events and is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as may be required by applicable laws, rules and regulations. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating any forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64121


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 26,8 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 32,9 M 32,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,23x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,82x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart PEAK POSITIONING TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,80 CAD
Last Close Price 0,46 CAD
Spread / Highest target 296%
Spread / Average Target 296%
Spread / Lowest Target 296%
Managers
NameTitle
Johnson Joseph President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Charles-André Tessier Chairman
André-Philippe Chenail Vice President-International Operations
Jean Landreville Chief Financial Officer
Mark E. Dumas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEAK POSITIONING TECHNOLOGIES INC.13.75%33
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES6.99%92 203
ADYEN N.V.97.26%51 603
WORLDLINE20.82%16 547
ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.100.90%7 858
SIMCORP A/S7.13%5 110
