Peak Obtains DTC Eligibility, Enhancing US Trading Capability of its Securities

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2020) - Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTCQB: PKKFF) ("Peak" or the "Company"), an innovative Fintech service provider to the Chinese commercial lending sector, today announced that its common shares are now eligible for Depository Trust Company (DTC) book-entry delivery, settlement and depository services in the United States.

About The Depository Trust Company:

The Depository Trust Company (DTC), established in 1973, was created to reduce costs and provide clearing and settlement efficiencies by immobilizing securities and making "book-entry" changes to ownership of the securities. DTC provides electronic registration and transfer of securities, securities movements for National Securities Clearing Corporation's net settlements, and settlement for institutional trades (which typically involve money and securities transfers between custodian banks and broker/dealers), as well as money market instruments.

About Peak Positioning Technologies Inc.:

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) subsidiaries operating in China's commercial lending industry. Peak's subsidiaries use technology, analytics and artificial intelligence to create an ecosystem of lenders, borrowers and other participants in China's commercial lending space where lending operations are conducted rapidly, safely, efficiently and with the utmost transparency. For more information: http://www.peakpositioning.com.

