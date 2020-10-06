Peak to Be Featured on Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" Livestream Conference on October 7, 2020

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2020) - Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTCQX: PKKFF) ("Peak" or the "Company"), an innovative Fintech service provider to the Chinese commercial lending sector, announced today that its CEO, Johnson Joseph, will be presenting at Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" livestream conference on Wednesday October 7, 2020.

Mr. Joseph will discuss recent news put out by the Company related to the expansion of its services and a potential upcoming joint venture with a national distributor of consumer electronics. The 20-minute presentation will take place at 12:30 pm EST on Wednesday October 7, 2020 and will be followed by an interactive question and answer period.

Those interested can sign up to attend the event at https://bit.ly/3iwdUWT.

About "Next Super Stock Live!" conference:

Wall Street Reporter's "NEXT SUPER STOCK Live!" conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead.

About Peak Positioning Technologies Inc.:

Peak Positioning Technologies Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) subsidiaries operating in China's commercial lending industry. Peak's subsidiaries use technology, analytics and artificial intelligence to create an ecosystem of lenders, borrowers and other participants in China's commercial lending space where lending operations are conducted rapidly, safely, efficiently and with the utmost transparency. For more information: http://www.peakpositioning.com.

Forward-Looking Statements / Information:

This news release may include certain forward-looking information, including statements relating to business and operating strategies, plans and prospects for revenue growth, using words including "anticipate", "believe", "could", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", "project", "seek", "should", "will", "would" and similar expressions, which are intended to identify a number of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information reflects current views with respect to current events and is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as may be required by applicable laws, rules and regulations. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating any forward-looking information.

