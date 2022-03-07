Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Peak Rare Earths Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEK   AU000000PEK2

PEAK RARE EARTHS LIMITED

(PEK)
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/22 12:10:07 am
0.71 AUD    --.--%
02:39aPEAK RARE EARTHS : Application for quotation of securities - PEK
PU
03/01PEAK RARE EARTHS : Application for quotation of securities - PEK
PU
02/23PEAK RARE EARTHS : Application for quotation of securities - PEK
PU
Peak Rare Earths : Application for quotation of securities - PEK

03/07/2022 | 02:39am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

PEAK RARE EARTHS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday March 07, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

PEK

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

116,667

04/03/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

PEAK RARE EARTHS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

112546700

1.3

ASX issuer code

PEK

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

7/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PEKOD : OPTION EXPIRING 14-APR-2022

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PEK : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

116,667

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

4/3/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

4/3/2022

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

4/3/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

116,667

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.30000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Peak Rare Earths Ltd. published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 07:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -4,77 M -3,51 M -3,51 M
Net cash 2021 2,68 M 1,97 M 1,97 M
P/E ratio 2021 -32,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 142 M 104 M 104 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 80,2%
Chart PEAK RARE EARTHS LIMITED
Technical analysis trends PEAK RARE EARTHS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bardin John Davis Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Philip Milton Rundell Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Tony Pearson Chairman
Mark Godfrey Head-Technical Services
Peter Lello Galassi Head-Development & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEAK RARE EARTHS LIMITED-15.98%104
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED37.45%42 557
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD-1.75%25 744
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED19.79%14 770
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED49.90%13 413
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.11.55%8 259