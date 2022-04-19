Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Peak Rare Earths Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEK   AU000000PEK2

PEAK RARE EARTHS LIMITED

(PEK)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/19 02:10:25 am EDT
0.7400 AUD   +1.37%
03:24aPEAK RARE EARTHS : Application of quotation of securities - PEK
PU
04/14PEAK RARE EARTHS : Application for quotation of securities - PEK
PU
04/05PEAK RARE EARTHS : Application for quotation of securities - PEK
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Peak Rare Earths : Application of quotation of securities - PEK

04/19/2022 | 03:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This appendix is available as an online form

Only use this form if the online version is not available

+Rule 2.8, 3.10.3A to 3.10.3D

Appendix 2A

Application for quotation of +securities

For personal use only

Question no

Question

Answer

1.1

*Name of entity

We (the entity here named) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in

Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.1

PEAK RARE EARTHS LIMITED

1.2

*Registration type and number

Please supply your ABN, ARSN, ARBN, ACN or another registration type and number (if you supply another registration type, please specify both the type of registration and the registration number).

ACN 112 546 700

1.3

*ASX issuer code

PEK

1.4

*This announcement is

Tick whichever is applicable.

A new announcement

An update/amendment to a previous announcement

A cancellation of a previous announcement

1.4a

*Reason for update

Answer this question if your response to Q 1.4 is an update/amendment to previous announcement.

N/A

1.4b

*Date of previous announcement to this update

Answer this question if your response to Q 1.4 is an update/amendment to previous announcement.

N/A

1.4c

*Reason for cancellation

Answer this question if your response to Q 1.4 is "A cancellation of a previous announcement"

N/A

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

If you are an entity incorporated outside Australia and you are seeking quotation of a new class of +securities other than CDIs, you will need to obtain and provide an International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for that class. Further information on the requirement for the notification of an ISIN is available from the Create Online Forms page. ASX is unable to create the new ISIN for non-Australian issuers.

*Denotes minimum information required for first lodgement of this form, with exceptions provided in specific notes for certain questions. The balance of the information, where applicable, must be provided as soon as reasonably practicable by the entity.

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1

Appendix 2A of the Listing Rules includes a warranty that an offer of the securities for sale within 12 months after their issue will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act. If you are in any doubt as to the application of, or the entity's capacity to give, this warranty, please see ASIC Regulatory Guide 173 Disclosure for on-sale of securities and other financial products and consult your legal adviser.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms 5 June 2021

Page 1

This appendix is available as an online form

For personal use only

Question No.

Question

Answer

2.1

*The +securities to be quoted are:

Select whichever item is applicable.

If you wish to apply for quotation of different types of issues of securities, please complete a separate Appendix 2A for each type of issue.

  • +Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

  • +Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

  • +Securities issued, transferred or re- classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

  • Unquoted partly paid +securities that have been fully paid up and are now to become quoted fully paid +securities

    Note: there is no need to apply for quotation of

    the fully paid securities if the partly paid securities

    were already quoted

  • +Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

  • +Securities previously issued under an +employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased or are about to cease

  • +Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

  • Other [please specify]

If you have selected 'other' please explain the circumstances of the issue here:

2.1a

*Have the +securities to be quoted been issued yet?

YES

2.1a.1

*What was their date of issue?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1a is "Yes".

19 APRIL 2022

2.1a.2

*What is their proposed date of issue?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1a is "No".

N/A

2.2a.1

*Date of Appendix 3B notifying the market of the proposed issue of +securities for which quotation is now being sought

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B"

N/A

1.4d

*Date of previous announcement to this cancellation

Answer this question if your response to Q 1.4 is "A cancellation of a previous announcement"

N/A

1.5

*Date of this announcement

19 APRIL 2022

Part 2 - Type of issue

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms 5 June 2021

This appendix is available as an online form

For personal use only

2.2a.2

*Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B".

N/A

2.2a.2.1

*Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B" and your response to Q2.2a.2 is "Yes".

Please provide details of the proposed dates and number of securities for the further issues. This may be the case, for example, if the Appendix 3B related to an accelerated pro rata offer with an institutional component being quoted on one date and a retail component being quoted on a later date.

N/A

2.2b.1

Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in relation to the underlying +dividend or distribution

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Securities issued under a dividend or distribution plan".

N/A

2.2c.1

Please state the number and type of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted (including their ASX security code)

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted".

232,443 PEKOD OPTIONS EXPIRING 14-APR-2022

2.2c.2

And the date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted".

Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the first date and last date of the period in which the options were exercised or convertible securities were converted.

12 AND 13 APRIL 2022

2.2c.3

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted".

3,300 PEKOD OPTIONS EXPIRED WITHOUT EXERCISE ON 14 APRIL 2022 AND LODGEMENT OF AN APPENDIX 3H WILL FOLLOW.

Note: If you have answered "No", consider whether you need to lodge an Appendix 3H with ASX notifying ASX of the cessation of some or all of the remaining options or other convertible securities under Listing Rule 3.10.E. This may the case, for example, if options have lapsed because they have passed their expiry date without being exercised, or convertible debt securities have been repaid or redeemed without being converted.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms 5 June 2021

This appendix is available as an online form

For personal use only

2.2c.4

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted".

An issue of new +securities A transfer of existing +securities A reclassification of the +convertible securities as securities in the same class as the +underlying securities

2.2c.5

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted".

Already quoted by ASX

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Are not, and are not intended to be, quoted by ASX

2.2c.6

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted".

NO

2.2c.7

*Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted" and your response to Q2.2c.6 is "Yes".

N/A

2.2c.7.a

*Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities.

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted", your response to Q2.2c.6 is "Yes" and your response to Q2.2c.7 is "Yes". Repeat the detail in the table below for each KMP involved. If the options or other convertible securities are held by the KMP, repeat the name of the KMP or insert "Same" in "Name of registered holder". If the options or other convertible securities are held by an associate of a KMP, insert the name of the associate in "Name of registered holder".

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

[200 characters]

[200 characters]

Number of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

[16 characters]

2.2d.1

Please state the number and type of unquoted partly paid +securities (including their ASX security code) that have been fully paid up and that are now to become quoted on ASX

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Partly paid securities that have been fully paid up and are now to become quoted fully paid securities".

N/A

2.2d.2

And the date the +securities were fully paid up

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Partly paid securities that have been fully paid up and are now to become quoted fully paid securities".

Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the date the last of the securities was fully paid up.

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms 5 June 2021

This appendix is available as an online form

For personal use only

2.2d.3

Is this all of the partly paid +securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those partly paid securities now been fully paid up)?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Unquoted partly paid securities that have been fully paid up and are now to become quoted fully paid securities".

N/A

Note: If you have answered "No", consider whether you need to lodge an Appendix 3H with ASX notifying ASX of the cessation of some or all of the remaining partly paid securities under Listing Rule 3.10.E. This may the case, for example, if partly paid securities that have not had the call paid by the due date will be cancelled. If you are an NL company, consider also whether you have notification obligations in relation to any forfeiture of the partly paid securities not paid up under Listing Rule 3.12.

2.2e.1

Please state the number and type of +restricted securities (including their ASX security code) where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire".

N/A

2.2e.2

And the date the escrow restrictions have ceased or will cease

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire".

Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the date the last of the escrow restrictions has ceased or will cease.

N/A

2.2f.1

Please state the number and type of +securities (including their ASX security code) previously issued under the +employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased or are about to cease

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Securities previously issued under an employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased or are about to cease".

N/A

2.2f.2

And the date the restrictions on transfer have ceased or will cease:

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Securities previously issued under an employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased or are about to cease".

Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the date the last of the restrictions on transfer has ceased or will cease.

N/A

2.2g.1

Please state the number and type of +securities (including their ASX security code) issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Securities issued under an employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer".

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms 5 June 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Peak Rare Earths Ltd. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 07:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PEAK RARE EARTHS LIMITED
03:24aPEAK RARE EARTHS : Application of quotation of securities - PEK
PU
04/14PEAK RARE EARTHS : Application for quotation of securities - PEK
PU
04/05PEAK RARE EARTHS : Application for quotation of securities - PEK
PU
04/03PEAK RARE EARTHS : Application for quotation of securities - PEK
PU
03/31Peak Rare Earths Limited Announces Change of Registered Office Address
CI
03/28PEAK RARE EARTHS : Application for quotation of securities - PEK
PU
03/24PEAK RARE EARTHS : Application for quotation of securities - PEK
PU
03/22PEAK RARE EARTHS : Application for quotation of securities - PEK
PU
03/20PEAK RARE EARTHS : Application for quotation of securities - PEK
PU
03/17PEAK RARE EARTHS : Application for quotation of securities - PEK
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -4,77 M -3,51 M -3,51 M
Net cash 2021 2,68 M 1,97 M 1,97 M
P/E ratio 2021 -32,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 151 M 111 M 111 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 69,2%
Chart PEAK RARE EARTHS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Peak Rare Earths Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEAK RARE EARTHS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bardin John Davis Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Philip Milton Rundell Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Tony Pearson Chairman
Mark Godfrey Head-Technical Services
Peter Lello Galassi Head-Development & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEAK RARE EARTHS LIMITED-13.61%111
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED8.98%35 313
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD-24.28%19 691
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.72%12 448
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED23.60%11 662
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.24.85%9 134