Peak Resources : Closure of SPP and up-scale to $850,000

ASX Announcement

10 November 2020

Closure of SPP and up-scale to $850,000

Peak Resources Limited (ASX: PEK) ("Peak" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that due to overwhelming uptake and demand from current shareholders the Board has determined to close the Share Purchase Plan (SPP) early and to up-scale the offer to $850,000 from the original $500,000.

The SPP was launched on 29 October 2020 and eligible shareholders were given the opportunity to purchase up to $30,000 worth of Shares at $0.032 per share, the same price as the Company's Placement announced on 21 October 2020. The SPP was originally scheduled to close on the Thursday, 12 November 2020. Any subscription funds received by the Company from today will be returned to subscribers in full.

As noted above, in acknowledgment of the support shown by existing shareholders of the Company the Board has determined to increase the size of the offer to $850,000 for a total issue of 26,562,500 new fully paid ordinary shares under the SPP. Further details including confirmation of allocation policy will be provided upon issue of the SPP shares now expected to occur on 17 November 2020.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Company's Board of Directors.

For further information please contact:

Tony Pearson

Chair

Peak Resources Limited Ground Floor, 5 Ord Street, West Perth, Western Australia 6005. PO Box 603, West Perth 6872.

ASX: PEK ACN: 112 546 700 Telephone: +61 8 9200 5360 info@peakresources.com.au www.peakresources.com.au