Peak Resources : Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 5B - December 2020

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B December 2020 HIGHLIGHTS Peak Resources Limited ("Peak" or the "Company") continues to progress the development of its 100% owned Ngualla Rare Earth Project ("Project") with the following events occurring during the Quarter: Strong engagement with the Tanzanian Government around the SML process

Appointment of the Hon. Abdullah Mwinyi as an Independent Non-Executive Director and Mr Philip Rundell as Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer

Active engagement around the potential implementation of a Planning Permission and exercise of an option over the Teesside Refinery site

Increasingly attractive rare earth fundamentals and rising NdPr Oxide prices Tanzania Special Mining Licence (SML) status National elections were held in Tanzania in late October 2020 and resulted in the return to power of his excellency President John Pombe Magufuli and the re-appointment of the Hon. Doto Biteko as Mining Minister and the Hon. Prof. Shukrani Manya as Deputy Mining Minister. Peak has continued its strong engagement with all levels of Government in relation to its Special Mining License ("SML") application. The Tanzanian Government has advised the Company that its technical due diligence of the project and the SML application undertaken by the Ministry of Minerals Technical Committee ("MMTC") is complete. Further, the MMTC has confirmed that following Peak's response to additional information requests in December that no further information is required as part of its assessment process. The Company understands that the Technical Report and SML application is now awaiting submission to the Cabinet of the Tanzanian Government. The SML is the final major regulatory requirement for the Project. Once approved, the Company will be in a position to negotiate an economic framework for the project with the Tanzanian Government, including the form and nature of the Government's free carried interest. Upon receipt of the SML, the Project will be the among the most advanced rare earth development projects that has a JORC Compliant Ore Reserve, completed definitive feasibility study and fully piloted process from ore to separated oxides that is permitted and ready to construct. ENABLING LOW CARBON TECHNOLOGIES 1

Further board and management renewal ahead of finalisation of Tanzanian permitting Further to board and management changes set out in the September 2020 Activities Report, the Company announced the appointment of the Hon. Abdullah Mwinyi as an Independent Non-Executive Director on 9 November 2020 and the appointment of Mr Philip Rundell as Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer on 15 December 2020. Independent Non-Executive Director - Hon. Abdullah Mwinyi The Hon. Mr Mwinyi is a member of the Tanzanian Parliament, having entered Parliament in 2007, and was also a Member of the East African Legislative Assembly (2007 - 2017), where he was Chair of the Legal, Privileges and Rules Committee and the Regional Affairs and Conflict Resolution Committee. He is also Chair of Swala Oil and Gas (Tanzania) plc. The Hon. Mr Mwinyi is a lawyer by profession, having been awarded a LLB and LLM from the University of Cardiff, and, in 2007, established Asyla Attorneys, where he specializes in corporate, commercial, labour and employment law. Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer - Philip Rundell Mr Rundell is a former Partner at Coopers & Lybrand (now PriceWatehouseCoopers) and a Director at Ferrier Hodgson. He is now a sole practitioner Chartered Accountant specialising in providing company secretarial, compliance, accounting and reconstruction services. UK Teesside refinery Peak intends to become the second fully integrated producer of NdPr Oxide outside of China with the construction of its own rare earth refinery in the United Kingdom. Key criteria in assessing the location for a refinery included access to global shipping, cheap and reliable bulk reagent supplies (particularly hydrochloric acid and caustic soda), a labour force with ENABLING LOW CARBON TECHNOLOGIES 2

chemical processing and refinery experience, readily available power, water and environmentally sustainable options to dispose of tailings materials. The preferred location for the refinery is the Wilton International Site ("Wilton"), which is located near the town of Middlesbrough in the Tees Valley. Wilton is a large-scale industrial park located with existing access to reliable competitively priced power, utilities and services. It is located within 3km of the Teesport a deep-water port (and the third largest UK port by volume) where the rare earth mineral concentrate is intended to be shipped, and close to several facilities that can manage the tailings from the refining process. Peak holds an option with Homes England over a 19-hectare parcel of land located at the Wilton site, which is exercisable at a cost of approximately £1.8 million and would provide for a 250-year lease. This option, which presently expires on 18 June 2021 is subject to funding and other customary conditions. Planning Permission for the project, which was granted by the Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council, can be implemented up until 10 May 2021. Peak is actively engaging with a range of stakeholders including the Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council and Homes England around the Planning Permission implementation process and the potential exercise of the option over the site. Market Update Rare earth sector fundamentals continue to strengthen, supported by global thematic trends aligned with the decarbonisation of economies, rapidly rising renewable energy generation, electrification of transport, increasing strategic importance of supply chains, requirements for diversity of supply for critical materials, geo-political risks and rising expectations around environmental and sustainability performance. There have been a series of important developments since the commencement of the Quarter that are relevant to the rare earth sector. United States During the election campaign, President Biden pledged to set the United States on a path to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, with an interim target of decarbonising its power sector by 2035. Following his inauguration, President Biden issued an Executive Order for the United States to re-join the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. A key element of the new administration's clean energy agenda involves expanding tax incentives, including restoring the full federal tax credit for electric vehicle purchases. ENABLING LOW CARBON TECHNOLOGIES 3

United Kingdom Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, announced in November that the United Kingdom will ban the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030. He pledged that the United Kingdom would be the first G7 country to switch to electric vehicles and fully decarbonise road transport. China In January, the Chinese Government announced a proposed set of regulations covering the broader rare earth sector for public consultation. Key elements include - more stringent project approval processes and enforcement of quotas; banning the sale of products that are illegally mined, separated or smelted; implementation of a product traceability management system; increased supervision and monitoring of the sector; requirement for companies to publish production levels; increased focus on environmental compliance; allowing the import of rare earth materials above production quotas; strict enforcement of import and export restrictions; the creation of a strategic reserve of rare earth resources and products; introductions of random inspections; and higher penalty regimes. If fully implemented these regulations are likely to support greater sector transparency, higher import levels of rare earth feedstock, lower volumes of Chinese rare earth exports and higher prices associated with strategic reserve purchases. Electric Vehicle Sales Notwithstanding the impact of COVID-19,EV-volumes.com is projecting 2020 global Electric Vehicle sales to have exceeded 3.2 million, which represents an annual increase of ~43%. Tesla reported 2020 vehicle deliveries of just under half a million, which reflected an annual growth rate of 36%. Pricing Update NdPr Oxide prices rose strongly during the December Quarter, peaking at around US$66/kg in early December and settling at the end of the quarter at US$63/kg. ENABLING LOW CARBON TECHNOLOGIES 4

