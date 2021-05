PeakBirch Logic Announces Grant of Options and Restricted Share Units

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2021) - PeakBirch Logic Inc. (CSE: PKB) (FSE: KYH2) (OTCQB: KTNNF) ("PeakBirch" or the "Company") announces that today it granted an aggregate of 435,714 restricted share units ("RSUs") and an aggregate of 450,000 stock options ("Options") to one director and one consultant of the Company in accordance with the Company's incentive compensation plans.

Each of the RSUs and Options will vest immediately, and the Options will be exercisable at an exercise price of $0.078 per common share of the Company until May 7, 2025.

Contact:

Marc Mulvaney, CEO

Phone: (725) 218-3097

Email: investors@peakbirch.com

About PeakBirch Logic Inc.

PeakBirch is a multi-brand management company providing services & related products to the cannabis industry that believes its strong focus on and investment in marketing, brand, education to help customers make sound purchasing decision, strategic brand partnerships, and a delivery software technology will create a business with the potential to generate a significant and sustained return on invested capital over the long-term.

Information on the Company and its many products can be accessed at PeakBirch.com and ShroomMart.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulations services provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/83331