PeakBirch Logic Provides Corporate Update

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2020) - PeakBirch Logic Inc. (CSE: PKB) (FSE: KYH2) ("PeakBirch" or the "Company") is proud to announce that following the previously announced business combination, its common shares have been listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). PeakBirch commenced trading under the symbol "PKB" on September 10, 2020.

PeakBirch, a platform for enhancing the growth of niche websites, currently owns a portfolio of cannabis- and CBD-focused websites. These include: lifted.com, greeny.com, everyonedoesit.com, and namastevaporizers.com. The sites offer a range of items such as CBD products, vaporizers, glassware, replacement parts, and more.

The Company is currently focusing its efforts primarily on the growing U.S. market. In the future, the Company plans to expand both internationally and into other niche markets.



"Our team at PeakBirch is extremely excited to be listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange," says CEO Marc Mulvaney. "We've assembled a team with unparalleled experience and technical expertise, and we're looking forward to increasing value for our customers, partners, and investors."

Mulvaney, a 20+ year veteran of the e-commerce and cannabis industries, previously served as a senior consultant for Lifted Innovations Inc. before assuming his current leadership role with the Company.

The Company also features a diverse and experienced team of executives such as CFO Usama Chaudhry, an expert in executive management services who serves on a number of public company boards, and COO Sean Duncombe, a trilingual entrepreneur with more than a decade of experience managing e-commerce and logistics enterprises.

About PeakBirch

PeakBirch is a multi-brand management company providing services & related products to the cannabis industry that believes its strong focus on and investment in marketing, brand, education to help customers make sound purchasing decisions, strategic brand partnerships, and a delivery software technology will create a business with the potential to generate a significant and sustained return on invested capital over the long-term.

