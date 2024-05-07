Investor Presentation

First Quarter 2024

Unless otherwise noted, all portfolio data in this Investor Presentation refers to our wholly-owned portfolio as of March 31, 2024.

PEAKSTONE OVERVIEW

Compelling Investment Opportunity

01

High-quality,newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office

properties located in diverse, strategic growth markets

Shaw Industries - Savannah, GA

02 Self-fundedbusiness model through capital recycling and free cash flow

03 Experienced, cycle-testedteam with strong financial alignment and a real estate operator's mindset

LPL (2 Properties) - Fort Mill, SC

Amazon - Pataskala, OH

3

Differentiated Net Lease Industrial and Office REIT

Portfolio Highlights

16.6mm

Rentable Sq. Ft

96%

Leased1

13 years

ZF WABCO - North Charleston, SC

AT&T (3 Properties) - Redmond, WA

Average Building Age2

Keurig Dr. Pepper - Boston, MA

York - Greenwood Village, CO

73%

of ABR from Coastal &

Sunbelt Markets

3M - Dekalb, IL

Samsonite - Jacksonville, FL

Notes: Data as of March 31, 2024. See detailed property lists for Office, Industrial and Other Segments in the Appendix.

(1)

Based on Rentable Square Feet.

4

(2)

Weighted average based on ABR.

Other
Segment
14
2.2
$25.9 / 13% $22.8 / 13% 3.8
75%
42%
Vacant and non-coreproperties (together with other properties in the same cross-collateralizedloan pools)

Portfolio Overview

Industrial

Segment

Property Count

19

Rentable Sq. Ft (mm)

9.0

In-Place ABR (mm)

$49.3 / 27%

LQA Adjusted Cash NOI (mm)1

$47.3 / 26%

WALT (years)2

6.5

% Leased3

100%

% Leased to IG Tenants4

74%

High-quality, well- located industrial properties with modern specifications

Office

Segment

34

5.4

$110.6 / 60%

$108.9 / 61%

7.6

99%

66%

Newer, high-quality

office properties

Industrial &

Office

Segments

53

14.4

$159.9

$156.2

7.3

99%

68%

Portfolio

Total

67

16.6

$185.8

$179.0

6.8

96%

65%

Notes: $ in millions. Data as of March 31, 2024. See detailed property lists for Office, Industrial and Other Segments in the Appendix.

  1. LQA Adjusted Cash NOI is net of carrying costs for vacant assets. Cash NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure. See slide 28 for reconciliations and definitions.
  2. Weighted average based on ABR.
  3. Based on Rentable Square Feet.
  4. Weighted average based on ABR. Represents ratings of tenants, guarantors or non-guarantor parent entities. There can be no assurance that such guarantors or parent entities will satisfy the tenant's lease obligations. For more information, see definition of

investment grade in the Appendix.

5

High-Quality,Well-Located Industrial and Office Segment Properties

22

30

73%

States

Markets

of ABR from Coastal & Sunbelt Markets

AT&T

(3 Properties)

RH

Occidental

Petroleum Maxar

Technologies

Illinois

  • 3M
  • Amazon
  • Berry Global

Atlas Copco

Roush

PPG

Amcor Amazon

Express Scripts

MISO

OceanX

Massachusetts

  • Rapiscan Systems
  • Keurig Dr Pepper (2 Properties)

New Jersey

  • TransDigm
  • Travel & Leisure
  • Zoetis

Industrial

Office / Data Center

ABR

<$1mm $1mm-$2mm$2mm-$4mm$4mm-$6mm >$6mm

IGT

Guild

Mortgage

Arizona

  • Avnet
  • Freeport McMoRan
  • McKesson
  • onsemi

York

Hopkins

International

Paper

Amentum

Name: 1649679_1621230_1

Tech Data

Huntington Ingalls

(2 Properties)

Pepsi

UEOS / Blue Force

530 Great

Bottling

Toshiba TEC

CignaCircle Road

LPL

(2 Properties)

ZF WABCO

Shaw

Southern Industries

Company

Samsonite

PepsiCo

Spectrum

Maryland

  • Fidelity Building Services
  • 40 Wight

Notes: Data as of March 31, 2024.

6

Optimizing Portfolio and Balance Sheet

Portfolio Highlights as of 3/31/2024

Industrial and Office Segments

  • 99% leased
  • 7.3 Year WALT
  • Limited near-term rollover
    • Only 7.5% of Industrial and Office Segment ABR expires through 2026

Leasing Activity

  • Secured three lease extensions with minimal capital costs and weighted average GAAP and cash releasing spreads of:
    • 27% GAAP Releasing Spread
    • 13% Cash Releasing Spread

Progressing Disposition of Other Segment

Balance Sheet as of 3/31/2024

$436mm

$600mm

Cash Balance

Liquidity

At Listing (4/13/23)

2023 Year-End

Q1 2024

21 Properties

$40.0mm ABR

19% of Portfolio ABR

3.1 WALT

17 Properties

$37.0mm ABR

19% of Portfolio ABR

2.6 WALT

14 Properties

$25.9mm ABR

13% of Portfolio ABR

3.8 WALT

< $1b

6.2x

Net Debt

Leverage Ratio1

Notes: Data as of March 31, 2024.

(1) Based on Net Debt + Preferred Shares / Normalized EBITDAre (Consolidated) as of March 31, 2024. Net Debt and EBITDAre are non-GAAP financial measures. See slides 22 and 29 for reconciliations.

7

Primary Long-Term Objective is to Maximize Shareholder Value

01

Improve per share metrics through internal and external growth

02

Implement multi-channel investment strategy across the risk

and capital spectrum

Object//Logo

03

Expansion focused on investing in industrial properties

04

Selectively own key, Class A, single-tenant office with long lease

durations

05

Maximize flexibility by targeting investment grade balance sheet

8

