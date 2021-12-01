Log in
    PGC   US7046991078

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(PGC)
  
Peapack-Gladstone Bank Earns 2021 Best Banks to Work For Recognition

12/01/2021 | 12:54pm EST
Bedminster, NJ, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- For the fourth year in a row, Peapack-Gladstone Bank (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) has been named one of the Best Banks to Work For in 2021 by American Banker

The Best Banks to Work For program, which was initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group, identifies, recognizes and honors U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction. Full results of this year’s program are available at American Banker and in the November issue of American Banker Magazine.

“This list calls attention to institutions that have gone above and beyond to invest in employees' personal and professional growth,” said Bonnie McGeer, executive editor of American Banker. 

Determining the Best Banks to Work For is a two-step process. The first step involves an evaluation of participating companies’ workplace policies, practices, and demographics. In the second step, employee surveys are conducted to directly assess the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. The combined scores determine the top banks and the final ranking. 

Overall, 90 banks earned a spot on the list this year.

“I’m so proud that we continued to receive this acknowledgement each year because it is based on employee feedback,” said Doug Kennedy, president and chief executive officer of Peapack-Gladstone Bank.  He continued, “The fact that our employees consider working here fulfilling, and they consider each other family is amazing.  Even through the pandemic we were able to keep our culture alive and thriving.”

The full ranking can be found here:

https://www.americanbanker.com/list/best-banks-to-work-for-2021

Best Companies Group manages the registration and survey process and also analyzes the data to determine the final ranking.  

The program is open to commercial banks, thrifts, savings banks, and other chartered retail financial institutions with at least 50 employees in the United States. For more information on eligibility or other questions related to the Best Banks to Work For program, visit www.BestBankstoWorkFor.com.

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a NJ bank holding company with total assets of $6.2 billion and assets under management/administration of $10.3 billion as of September 30, 2021.  Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms to businesses and consumers.  Peapack Private, the Bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice, and solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them establish, maintain, and expand their legacy.  Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service.  Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

Contact:  Denise Pace-Sanders, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, SVP Managing Principal, Brand and Marketing Director, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ  07921 dpace@pgbank.com, (908) 470-3322

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 208 M - -
Net income 2021 56,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 0,60%
Capitalization 585 M 585 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,81x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,65x
Nbr of Employees 501
Free-Float 82,2%
Managers and Directors
Douglas L. Kennedy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey J. Carfora Chief Financial Officer & Senior EVP
Duffield Meyercord Chairman
Kevin B. Runyon EVP & Head-Information Technology
Robert A. Plante Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION45.34%585
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.24.99%469 385
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION46.72%363 946
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.09%239 882
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.12.61%195 915
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY58.32%190 510