  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation
  News
  Summary
    PGC   US7046991078

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(PGC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Peapack-Gladstone Bank Gives Back This Holiday Season

12/22/2021 | 09:45am EST
Bedminster, NJ, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank believe the holiday season offers the perfect opportunity for companies to support their communities and the causes important to their employees and clients.  In the spirit of the holiday season, each year the Bank has a tradition of choosing a local charity to contribute to on behalf of its employees, clients and friends.  As Peapack-Gladstone Bank’s 100th Anniversary celebration draws to a close in 2021, and as part of the Company’s annual holiday giving program, the Bank has made a $5,000 donation to the Land Conservancy of New Jersey in Boonton.  

“The Land Conservancy of New Jersey is an incredible organization that protects, preserves, restores and cares for open space and water resources,” said Doug Kennedy, President and CEO.  “We are so pleased to help them continue their efforts both now, and for future generations.”  Past holiday donation recipients have included America’s Grow-a-Row, United Way of Northern New Jersey, Veterans Administration New Jersey Health Care System, Covenant House and Eva’s Village.

Peapack-Gladstone Bank has a long history of supporting the communities it serves through employee volunteerism, in-kind gifts and financial donations.  With its commitment to giving back, throughout the years, the Bank has made a difference and brought positive, lasting change to local communities, not only during the holiday season, but all year through.

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a NJ bank holding company with total assets of $6.2 billion and assets under management/administration of $10.3 billion as of September 30, 2021.  Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms to businesses and consumers.  Peapack Private, the Bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice, and solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them establish, maintain, and expand their legacy.  Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service.  Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

Contact:  Rosanne Schwab, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Assistant Vice President, Public Relations and Corporate Communications Manager, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ  07921 rschwab@pgbank.com, (908) 719-6543.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 208 M - -
Net income 2021 56,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 0,58%
Capitalization 609 M 609 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,93x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 501
Free-Float 82,2%
Managers and Directors
Douglas L. Kennedy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey J. Carfora Chief Financial Officer & Senior EVP
Duffield Meyercord Chairman
Kevin B. Runyon EVP & Head-Information Technology
Robert A. Plante Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION51.32%609
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.21.15%461 287
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION45.79%361 655
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-14.91%244 364
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.15.20%200 393
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY58.42%190 630