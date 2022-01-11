Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Karen Rosner as Vice President, Assistant Brand and Marketing Director

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank are proud to announce the appointment of Karen Rosner as Vice President, Assistant Brand and Marketing Director. Ms. Rosner is primarily responsible for the development and promotion of the Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private Wealth Management family brands, ensuring that the integrity of message and brand elements are carried across the organization, through all advertising and communications to employees, clients and the communities the Bank and its divisions and subsidiaries serve. Additionally, she is responsible for the overall monitoring and management of the Bank’s advertising and marketing programs, social media, website design strategies and maintenance, and development of short and long-terms goals and objectives for future growth. Ms. Rosner joins a well-established team of professionals, including Jenna Larocco-McFarlane, Assistant Vice President, Brand and Marketing Manager, who joined the Bank’s brand and marketing division in 2021.



Ms. Rosner has 20 years of marketing experience, previously serving as vice president, assistant director of marketing at Lakeland Bank in Oak Ridge, NJ where she executed initiatives for the Company through strategic analysis and strategies, advertising, social media, budget and website maintenance. Prior to that, as marketing manager at North Jersey Federal Credit Union in Totowa, NJ, she oversaw marketing communications, public relations and media channels to align with strategic plans and brand awareness.

Karen holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from York College of Pennsylvania and Master of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix Online. She holds Digital Marketing Certification from Cornell University and is a NJBankers Emerging Leaders Program Graduate. Karen is member of the Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey (CIANJ), Executive Women of New Jersey and volunteer grief facilitator for Good Grief.

Jenna Larocco-McFarlane holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communication and Religious Studies from Stonehill College, Easton, Massachusetts. She most recently served in various marketing, special events and corporate communications roles with Bloomingdales, full-service creative marketing agency, TracyLocke; as well as Hudson’s Bay Company, Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor and Gilt. Jenna began her career as PR and event specialist for numerous luxury fashion brands with a focus on New York and Milan Fashion Week.

About the Company

Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a NJ bank holding company with total assets of $6.2 billion and assets under management/administration of $10.3 billion as of September 30, 2021. Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms to businesses and consumers. Peapack Private, the Bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice, and solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them establish, maintain, and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

Contact: Rosanne Schwab, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Assistant Vice President, Public Relations and Corporate Communications Manager, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ 07921 rschwab@pgbank.com, (908) 719-6543.