Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(PGC)
Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires New Senior Managing Director

10/06/2020 | 09:53am EDT

Bedminster, NJ, Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire --Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank are proud to announce the appointment of Michael J.  Mulcahy, Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker (C&I).  Michael is responsible for developing and growing a portfolio of commercial clients in the markets the Bank serves.  With the fragmentation in the market, he will be able to successfully deliver our full suite of products utilizing our boutique service model and advice-led strategy.

Mr. Mulcahy has a proven track record of growing and developing extensive client portfolios.  Previously, as Senior Vice President, Director, Business Banker at Capital One Bank, N.A., he successfully managed and generated over $2MM in annual revenue in New York and New Jersey.  In 2017 he ranked No. 3 as overall banker in the country for his substantial generation of new revenue.

Prior to that, as Senior Vice President, Business Banker at Bank of America, Mr. Mulcahy managed client portfolios throughout the State of New Jersey where he ranked No. 5 top banker and was named to the top performers club for four consecutive years.  In 2001 he finished as top banker in the country.  Michael also served as Vice President, Business Banker at PNC Bank and Vice President, District Sales Manager at JP Morgan Chase.

Mr. Mulcahy holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree from Pace University and Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Finance from St. John’s University.

About Peapack-Gladstone Bank

Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a NJ bank holding company with total assets of $6.3 billion and wealth management assets under management and/or administration of $7.2 billion as of June 30, 2020.  Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms, to businesses and consumers.  Peapack Private, the Bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them establish, maintain and expand their legacy.  Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Peapack Private and Peapack Capital, offer an unparalleled commitment to client service.  Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

Contact:  Rosanne Schwab, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Assistant Vice President, Public Relations and Corporate Communications Manager, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ  07921 rschwab@pgbank.com, (908) 719-6543.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
