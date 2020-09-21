Log in
Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires New Senior Vice President

09/21/2020 | 11:23am EDT

Bedminster, NJ, Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market:  PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank are proud to announce the appointment of Elisa DePalma, Senior Vice President, Head of Commercial Closing, Credit Risk Management.  Working out of the Bank’s Teaneck location, Elisa oversees management of the Commercial Closing Department.  Ms. DePalma is a demonstrated leader and team player and will reinforce and expand positive working relationships across the Bank.  She is responsible for management and oversight of the team whose core functions are loan closing and funding, documentation preparation and ordering third party due diligence. Her focus is to improve the closing process and provide excellent service to Peapack-Gladstone Bank clients.  Elisa also supports the closing of commercial loans in several lines of business at the Bank including Investment Banking, Commercial Real Estate (CRE), Multifamily Lending, Commercial and Industrial (C&I) Lending, Wealth Management and Community Banking.   

Previously, Ms. DePalma served as Senior Vice President, Commercial Closing Department, Commercial Real Estate (CRE) for Capital One, National Association in Fairfield, NJ where she elevated and streamlined closing processes resulting in improved client experience.  Prior to that at Citigroup Global Markets Realty Corp., New York, NY, Elisa was Director, Commercial Mortgage Finance for Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities (CMBS) where she was actively involved in $20 billion of commercial loans from application and commitment to closing.

Elisa holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Douglass College, Rutgers State University and Juris Doctor from Shepard Broad College of Law, Nova Southeastern University, Fort Lauderdale, FL.  She holds licenses to practice law in both New Jersey and Florida.

About Peapack-Gladstone Bank

Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a NJ bank holding company with total assets of $6.3 billion and wealth management assets under management and/or administration of $7.2 billion as of June 30, 2020.  Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms, to businesses and consumers.  Peapack Private, the Bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them establish, maintain and expand their legacy.  Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Peapack Private and Peapack Capital, offer an unparalleled commitment to client service.  Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

Contact:  Rosanne Schwab, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Assistant Vice President, Public Relations and Corporate Communications Manager, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ  07921 rschwab@pgbank.com, (908) 719-6543.

Attachment

Primary Logo

Elisa DePalma

Elisa DePalma, Head of Commercial Closing at Peapack-Gladstone Bank

© GlobeNewswire 2020
