Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGC

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(PGC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Peapack-Gladstone Bank Turns 100 in 2021

04/19/2021 | 05:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bedminster, New Jersey, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC), and Peapack-Gladstone Bank will celebrate the Bank’s 100th Anniversary this year, with its official anniversary date on September 12, 2021.

Commemoration of this unique and special occurrence will take place throughout the year in various forms. The Bank has produced a special 100th Anniversary historical compilation that tells the story of “100 Years of Integrity & Trust.”  This journey is featured on the Bank’s website at www.pgbank.com/100years and is a true glimpse into how the Bank was built, how it has evolved and how it has grown and succeeded over a century.

“For 100 years, Peapack-Gladstone Bank has put clients first.  Our founders understood that, as has every president and CEO since,” said Doug Kennedy, president and chief executive officer.  “Times may change, but values built on integrity and trust do not.  I invite everyone to celebrate our centennial with us and enjoy a glimpse into our history.  You will see that our core values haven’t changed throughout the years, that our foundation is strong and that our future success is built on the strength of our past.”

In celebration of its 100th anniversary and to honor Board Member, Dr. Susan Cole as she retires as President of Montclair State University in 2021, Peapack-Gladstone Bank has pledged a $100,000 gift to the “Susan A. Cole Presidential Scholars Endowment,” which offers scholarships to make possible the opportunity for a rigorous higher education to talented and ambitious students without respect to the circumstances of the family into which they were born.  As part of its pledge, the Bank has also extended internship opportunities to Montclair State students interested in financial services.

“For us, celebrating 100 years in business is about so much more than fireworks and fanfare,” commented Kennedy.  “It’s about giving back to the community, supporting the next generation, and showing how the past can connect the future and lead to tremendous success.”

Celebrating this milestone during a pandemic is challenging, but throughout 2021, the Bank will honor its past by continuing to pursue the mission its founders established so many years ago, of providing value-added banking solutions to its communities, steeped in integrity and trust, and with an appreciation for its founders, clients and employees, each of whom has helped to chart the course that has made this milestone possible.

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $5.9 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $8.8 billion as of December 31, 2020.  Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms, to businesses and consumers.  Peapack Private, the Bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy.  Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service.  Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

Contact:  Denise M. Pace-Sanders, SVP Managing Principal, Brand and Marketing Director, dpace@pgbank.com, 908.470.3322, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ 07921.

Attachment


Primary Logo

PGC 04-19-2021

Peapack-Gladstone Bank, 100 Years of Integrity & Trust

© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
05:18pPeapack-Gladstone Bank Turns 100 in 2021
GL
04/14Peapack-Gladstone Bank Now Open in Boonton, NJ
GL
04/07PEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL  : Hovde Downgrades Peapack-Gladstone Financial to M..
MT
04/05Matthew Remo is Promoted to Senior Vice President, Director of Strategy and D..
GL
03/26INSIDER TRENDS : Peapack-Gladstone Financial Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Tren..
MT
03/24INSIDER TRENDS : Peapack-Gladstone Financial Insider Sells for Tax Adds to 90-Da..
MT
03/24INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Peapack-Gladstone Financial Sale for Taxes Adds to 9..
MT
03/16PEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL  : Gladstone Bank to Open a New Location
AQ
03/16Peapack-Gladstone Bank to Open a New Location
GL
03/12PEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 194 M - -
Net income 2021 38,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,3x
Yield 2021 0,63%
Capitalization 569 M 569 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,93x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,77x
Nbr of Employees 501
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 35,00 $
Last Close Price 31,77 $
Spread / Highest target 16,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Douglas L. Kennedy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey J. Carfora Chief Financial Officer & Senior EVP
Duffield Meyercord Chairman
Kevin B. Runyon EVP & Head-Information Technology
Robert A. Plante Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION39.59%569
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.20.64%464 822
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION29.17%336 288
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.75%188 417
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY45.26%181 547
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.17.79%157 358
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ