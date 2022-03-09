Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PGC   US7046991078

PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(PGC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Peapack Private Investment Banking Advises Community Surgical Supply in Sale

03/09/2022 | 11:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bedminster, NJ, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and its investment banking division, Peapack Private Investment Banking (“Peapack”), is pleased to announce its participation in the sale of Community Surgical Supply (“CSS”) to AdaptHealth.  Headquartered in Toms River NJ, CSS is a clinically focused home care equipment and services provider, with over 50 years of healthcare experience, offering the most advanced technologies coupled with outcome-based follow up programs to the medical community.  Peapack served as financial advisor, and Donnelly Minter & Kelly served as legal counsel to the majority owners of CSS.  The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

AdaptHealth, a national leader in providing patient-centered, healthcare-at-home solutions including home medical equipment, medical supplies, and related services, operates in 47 states, and offers a breadth of clinically driven products and services designed to help patients adapt to life in the home including sleep and respiratory therapy, diabetes management supplies, mobility products, wound care, non-invasive ventilation, and nutrition.

Peapack Private Investment Banking provides a coordinated and integrated approach to corporate banking, investment banking, and wealth management solutions, to middle market business owners at crucial points in the business lifecycle.  Specializing in advising on strategic alternatives, and attuned to the specific needs of its clients, Peapack Private Investment Banking adds considerable value to critical merger and acquisition decision making.

Kevin Bodnar, Head of Corporate Advisory at Peapack Private Investment Banking, said, “We are diligently focused on supporting our clients through this particularly critical time in their lives.  These deals are always challenging and often represent years of hard work and dedication.  Our goal is to provide the guidance and care necessary for a successful outcome for everyone involved.”  

Established in 2019, Peapack Private Investment Banking and its broker dealer, PGB Securities LLC, offers a full range of corporate advisory solutions to middle market companies and their owners, across all major industry sectors. The team specializes in taking a relationship-first approach in every interaction, while providing senior leadership with independent advice.  This includes merger and acquisition advisory support, evaluation, and assistance with accessing alternative capital markets, evaluation of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value, succession planning and customized structured finance, asset-based and/or enterprise value financing solutions. 

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $6.1 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $11.1 billion as of December 31, 2021.  Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms, to businesses and consumers.  Peapack Private, the Bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy.  Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service.  Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

Contact:  Denise M. Pace-Sanders, SVP Managing Principal, Brand and Marketing Director, dpace@pgbank.com, 908.470.3322, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ 07921.


All news about PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
11:35aPeapack Private Investment Banking Advises Community Surgical Supply in Sale
GL
11:35aPeapack Private Investment Banking Advises Community Surgical Supply in Sale
GL
03/03PEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial St..
AQ
02/09PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORAT : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/08Peapack-Gladstone Bank Appoints Heidi H. Smith, Esq. as Senior Vice President, General ..
GL
01/31Hovde Group Upgrades Peapack-Gladstone Financial to Outperform From Market Perform, Rai..
MT
01/28PEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhi..
AQ
01/28PEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL : REPORTS STRONG FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES ANOTHER ..
PU
01/28Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter..
CI
01/28Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation announces an Equity Buyback for 920,000 shares,..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 208 M - -
Net income 2021 56,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 0,54%
Capitalization 642 M 642 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,08x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 501
Free-Float -
Chart PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 36,75 $
Average target price 41,94 $
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Douglas L. Kennedy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey J. Carfora Chief Financial Officer & Senior EVP
Duffield Meyercord Director
Kevin B. Runyon EVP & Head-Information Technology
Robert A. Plante Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORPORATION3.08%642
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-18.40%378 845
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-13.26%311 223
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.73%247 308
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.-6.63%183 566
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.70%181 269