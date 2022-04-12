Log in
PEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
PEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
Peapack Private Investment Banking Advises on Sale of D'Artagnan

04/12/2022 | 01:19pm EDT
Bedminster, NJ, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) announces that its investment banking division, Peapack Private Investment Banking, recently served as the exclusive financial advisor to D’Artagnan, Inc. on its sale to Fortune International, Inc., an Investcorp portfolio company.    

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Union, NJ, D’Artagnan has popularized the sustainable “farm to table” movement over the last 35 years as a purveyor of free-range meat and all-natural organic poultry, game, foie gras, mushrooms and truffles to renowned restaurants and retailers throughout the United States. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

D’Artagnan founder and owner Ariane Daguin stated, “The team at Peapack Private provided exceptional and thoughtful guidance and support. They recognized the unique value of our business and effectively communicated that.  Fortune realized what we created and is excited for what we can become together.  Peapack Private’s knowledge of the food industry and sensitivity to our goals and objectives, as well as those of our employees, resonated with us.”

Eric Waser, Executive Vice President and Head of Peapack Private Investment Banking said, “Our experience assisting founder and family-owned, privately held businesses, coupled with our deep relationships and knowledge of the food and beverage industry, was a perfect formula to assist D’Artagnan.”

Peapack Private Investment Banking specializes in providing stakeholders of middle market companies with strategic alternatives for growth, expansion, and transition, as well as exit strategies.  The team takes a relationship first approach to understand the stakeholders’ goals and objectives and invests the time to find what makes the business truly unique and highly valuable.  

This acquisition transaction is the culmination of a three year-long partnership between the bank’s investment banking division and D’Artagnan.   

“We concentrate on supporting our clients with the advice and guidance that will lead to the best outcome for everyone involved—no matter how long that takes,” said Waser.  “That’s how you build trust and relationships.  We are proud to be a part of the D’Artagnan and Fortune International success story.” 

Established in 2019, Peapack Private Investment Banking and its broker dealer, PGB Securities LLC, offer a full range of corporate advisory solutions to middle market companies and their owners, across all major industry sectors. The team specializes in taking a relationship-first approach in every interaction, while providing senior leadership with independent advice.  This includes merger and acquisition advisory support, evaluation, and assistance with accessing alternative capital markets, evaluation of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value, succession planning and customized structured finance, and asset-based and/or enterprise value financing solutions. 

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $6.1 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $11.1 billion as of December 31, 2021.  Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions, to businesses and consumers.  Peapack Private, the Bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy.  Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service.  Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

Contact:  Denise M. Pace-Sanders, SVP Managing Principal, Brand and Marketing Director, dpace@pgbank.com, 908.470.3322, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ 07921.

