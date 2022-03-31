Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Pear Therapeutics, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    PEAR   US7047231052

PEAR THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(PEAR)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Pear Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event Hosted by Credit Suisse

03/31/2022 | 08:09am EDT
Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PEAR), the leader in developing and commercializing software-based medicines, called prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs), today announced the company will participate in the Credit Suisse The Investor Landscape: Hidden Gems Conference on Thursday, April 7 in New York, NY.

Management will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. Portfolio managers and analysts wishing to request a meeting should contact their institutional sales representative at Credit Suisse.

About Pear Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics, Inc., which is traded on Nasdaq as PEAR, is the parent company of Pear Therapeutics (US), Inc. Pear is the leader in developing and commercializing software-based medicines, called prescription digital therapeutics (PDTs). Pear aims to redefine care through the widespread use of clinically validated software-based therapeutics to provide better outcomes for patients, smarter engagement and tracking tools for clinicians, and cost-effective solutions for payers. Pear has the first end-to-end platform to discover, develop, and deliver PDTs to patients and a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including the first three PDTs with disease treatment claims from the FDA. Pear’s product, reSET®, for the treatment of substance use disorder, was the first PDT to receive marketing authorization from the FDA to treat disease. Pear’s second product, reSET-O®, for the treatment of opioid use disorder, was the first PDT to receive Breakthrough Designation. Pear’s third product, Somryst® for the treatment of chronic insomnia, was the first PDT submitted through FDA’s traditional 510(k) pathway while simultaneously reviewed through FDA’s Software Precertification Pilot Program. For more information, visit Pear at www.peartherapeutics.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PEAR THERAPEUTICS, INC.
03/29Citigroup Adjusts Pear Therapeutics' Price Target to $12 From $13, Reiterates Buy Ratin..
MT
03/29PEAR THERAPEUTICS : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K..
PU
03/29PEAR THERAPEUTICS, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
03/28TRANSCRIPT : Pear Therapeutics, Inc., 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 28, 2022
CI
03/28PEAR THERAPEUTICS : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
03/28Pear Therapeutics Swings to Q4 Profit, Posts Higher Revenue; 2022 Revenue Guidance Issu..
MT
03/28Pear Therapeutics, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year E..
CI
03/28Pear Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results
BU
03/28Earnings Flash (PEAR) PEAR THERAPEUTICS Reports Q4 Revenue $1.3M
MT
03/28Pear Therapeutics, Inc. Provides Revenue Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
Analyst Recommendations on PEAR THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 21,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -130 M - -
Net cash 2022 29,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,67x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 708 M 708 M -
EV / Sales 2022 32,3x
EV / Sales 2023 6,32x
Nbr of Employees 300
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart PEAR THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pear Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 5,14 $
Average target price 11,30 $
Spread / Average Target 120%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Corey M. McCann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher D. T. Guiffre COO, CFO, Treasurer & Chief Compliance Officer
Yuri Maricich Chief Medical Officer & Head-Development
Alison K. Bauerlein Independent Director
Kirthiga Reddy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEAR THERAPEUTICS, INC.-17.10%708
MODERNA, INC.-31.13%70 496
LONZA GROUP AG-12.03%53 835
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-18.01%44 162
SEAGEN INC.-8.43%25 994
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-20.63%20 047