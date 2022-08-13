Log in
    532808   INE940H01014

PEARL GLOBAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(532808)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-11
423.65 INR   +1.92%
Pearl Global Industries : Investor Presentation

08/13/2022 | 06:33am EDT
Investor Presentation

August 2022

Safe Harbour

This presentation has been prepared by and is the sole responsibility of Pearl Global Industries Limited (the "Company"). By accessing this presentation, you are agreeing to be bound by the trailing restrictions.

This presentation does not constitute or form part of any offer or invitation or inducement to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer or recommendation to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of the Company, nor shall it or any part of it or the fact of its distribution form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment thereof. In particular, this presentation is not intended to be a prospectus or offer document under the applicable laws of any jurisdiction, including India. No representation or warranty,

express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or opinions contained in this

presentation. Such information and opinions are in all events not current after the date of this presentation. There is no obligation to update, modify or amend this communication or to otherwise notify the recipient if the information, opinion, projection, forecast or estimate set forth herein, changes or subsequently becomes inaccurate.

Certain statements contained in this presentation that are not statements of historical fact constitute "forward-looking statements." You can generally identify forward looking

statements by terminology such as "aim", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "objective", "goal", "plan", "potential", "project", "pursue",

"shall", "should", "will", "would", or other words or phrases of similar import. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or other projections. Important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially include, among others: (a) our ability to successfully implement our strategy, (b) our growth and expansion plans, (c) changes in regulatory norms applicable to the Company, (d) technological changes, (e) investment income, (f) cash flow projections, and (g) other risks.

This presentation is for general information purposes only, without regard to any specific objectives, financial situations or informational needs of any particular person. The Company may alter, modify or otherwise change in any manner the content of this presentation, without obligation to notify any person of such change or changes.

2

Q1FY23 Highlights

Message from the Management

Commenting on the Results, Mr. Pulkit Seth, Vice-Chairman & Non-Executive Director, said, "We are elated to report the highest ever first quarter revenue in Q1FY23 since inception. While the demand environment is currently in flux on a global level due to fears of a recession in the US, this is a short-termhiccup, and we are confident that Indian exports would continue to gain traction over the medium to long term, on the back of 'China+1' adoption, India's market share gain from other competitive nations and the high likelihood of India signing FTA agreements with Europe and the UK."

.

Commenting on the Results, Mr. Pallab Banerjee, Managing Director said, "I am happy to state that the growth

momentum continued for us in Q1FY23 and we achieved a pathbreaking highest ever Q1 revenue. Increase in contribution from inhouse and partnership factory and improved capacity utilizations in Vietnam and Bangladesh coupled with a better product mix were the factors that attributed to this 95% yoy revenue growth. With improved volumes, came in the operating leverage and that was visible in the 370bps improvement in EBIDTA margins. Our efforts on improving the operational efficiencies are now bearing fruits and we are confident of continuous improved performance in the long run."

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pearl Global Industries Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2022 10:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 14 909 M 187 M 187 M
Net income 2021 173 M 2,17 M 2,17 M
Net Debt 2021 3 181 M 40,0 M 40,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 178 M 115 M 115 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,35x
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 5 126
Free-Float 19,9%
Chart PEARL GLOBAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pearl Global Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Pallab Banerjee Managing Director & Director
Narendra Kumar Somani Chief Financial Officer
Deepak Kumar Seth Non-Executive Chairman
Hari Sabbavarapu Chief Operating Officer
Chittaranjan R. Dua Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEARL GLOBAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED21.32%115
LANCY CO., LTD.-1.01%2 060
DAZZLE FASHION CO., LTD-21.40%1 063
XIN HEE CO., LTD.-19.87%535
TCNS CLOTHING CO. LIMITED-17.59%499
JNBY DESIGN LIMITED-38.87%482