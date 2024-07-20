Pearl Global Industries Limited is an India-based multinational cloth manufacturing company. The Company is engaged in manufacturing, sourcing, distribution, and export of ready-to-wear apparel through its domestic and global facilities and operations. The Company provides end-to-end supply chain solutions to brands across the globe. The Company provides apparel solutions to fashion brands and corporate customers across various categories. Its product range includes knits, woven, denim, outerwear, activewear and athleisure, sleepwear, and lounge, childrenswear and workwear. The Company's geographical segments include Bangladesh, Hong Kong, India, Vietnam, and Others. The Company's subsidiaries include SBUYS E-Commerce Limited, Pearl Global Kaushal Vikas Limited, Sead Apparels Private Limited, Pearl Global Fareast Limited, Pearl Global (HK) Limited, Norp Knit Industries Limited, Pearl Global USA, Inc., Pearl GT Holdco Ltd, A & B Investment Limited, and others.