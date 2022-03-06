Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Pearl Global Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PG1   AU000000PG13

PEARL GLOBAL LIMITED

(PG1)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pearl Global : Application for quotation of securities - PG1

03/06/2022 | 05:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

PEARL GLOBAL LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday March 07, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

PG1

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

159,465,386

07/03/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

PEARL GLOBAL LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

90118710508

1.3

ASX issuer code

PG1

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

7/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Previous Appendix 3B details:

Announcement Date and

Announcement Title

Selected Appendix 3B to submit quotation

Time

request

17-Dec-2021 10:03

New - Proposed issue of securities -

A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable)

PG1

2.3a.2 Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B?

Yes

2.3a.3 Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B

The Company anticipates it will place the remaining shortfall under the Offer in the coming week and no later than 3 months from the closing date of the Offer.

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3A - number and type of +securities to be quoted where issue has previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Corporate Action Component Detail

only

ASX +security code and description

PG1 : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

use

7/3/2022

Distribution Schedule

Provide a distribution schedule for the new +securities according to the categories set out in the left hand column -

including the number of recipients and the total percentage of the new +securities held by the recipients in each

category.

personalFor

Total percentage of +securities held

Number of +securities held

Number of holders

For example, to enter a value of 50%

please input as 50.00

1 - 1,000

%

1,001

- 5,000

%

5,001

- 10,000

%

10,001 - 100,000

%

100,001 and over

%

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

159,465,386

For personal use only

Issue currency

Issue price or consideration per +security

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.02000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pearl Global Ltd. published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 22:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PEARL GLOBAL LIMITED
05:29pPEARL GLOBAL : Application for quotation of securities - PG1
PU
02/27Pearl Global Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
01/17PEARL GLOBAL : Application for quotation of securities - PG1
PU
2021Pearl Global Limited Announces Cessation of Alternate Director
CI
2021PEARL GLOBAL LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 5 new shares @ 0.02 AUD for 13 existing shares
FA
2021PEARL GLOBAL : Proposed issue of securities - PG1
PU
2021PEARL GLOBAL : Investor Update and Presentation
PU
2021PEARL GLOBAL : Notification regarding unquoted securities - PG1
PU
2021PEARL GLOBAL : Change in substantial holding
PU
2021PEARL GLOBAL : Application for quotation of securities - PG1
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2,18 M 1,60 M 1,60 M
Net income 2021 -7,75 M -5,69 M -5,69 M
Net Debt 2021 0,40 M 0,29 M 0,29 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,12x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,9 M 12,4 M 12,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 10,7x
EV / Sales 2021 8,54x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 51,0%
Chart PEARL GLOBAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pearl Global Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Wheeley Chief Executive Officer
Alex Mitchell Chief Financial Officer
Michael J. Barry Non-Executive Chairman
Bert Huys Chief Technology Officer
Ernesto Mollica Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEARL GLOBAL LIMITED14.29%12
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.-1.06%34 770
SUEZ0.10%14 372
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.-25.05%9 499
STERICYCLE, INC.-2.67%5 336
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED-10.54%4 241