  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Pearl Global Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PG1   AU000000PG13

PEARL GLOBAL LIMITED

(PG1)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/06
0.03 AUD   -3.23%
04:22aPEARL GLOBAL : Notification regarding unquoted securities - PG1
PU
12:52aPEARL GLOBAL : Change in substantial holding
PU
12/03PEARL GLOBAL : Notification regarding unquoted securities - PG1
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pearl Global : Notification regarding unquoted securities - PG1

12/07/2021 | 04:22am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

only

Entity name

PEARL GLOBAL LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Tuesday December 07, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

use

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

ASX +security

code

Security description

New class - code

Unlisted options

to be confirmed

personalFor

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Total number of +securities to be

issued/transferred Issue date

4,000,000 07/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

PEARL GLOBAL LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

90118710508

1.3

ASX issuer code

PG1

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

7/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other

Please specify

Issue of unlisted options to a director as approved by shareholders at the AGM held 24 Nov 2021.

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

New +securities

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Unlisted options

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

use

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

7/12/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

personal

Yes

Have you received confirmation from ASX that the terms of the +securities are appropriate and equitable under

listing rule 6.1?

No

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

issued.

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02440351-6A1057822?access_token=8

3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.05300000

6/12/2024

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of

For

company option

Other

Description

PG1: ORDINARY FULLY PAID SHARES

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Refer 3B lodged 25 October 2021

Issue details

only

Number of +securities

4,000,000

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

use

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Nil

Purpose of the issue

Other

personalFor

Additional Details

The Options issued to director Mr Michael Barry as part of his remuneration

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pearl Global Ltd. published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 09:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 2,18 M 1,55 M 1,55 M
Net income 2021 -7,75 M -5,49 M -5,49 M
Net Debt 2021 0,40 M 0,28 M 0,28 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,12x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,2 M 11,4 M 11,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 10,7x
EV / Sales 2021 8,54x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart PEARL GLOBAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pearl Global Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Alex Mitchell Chief Financial Officer
Michael J. Barry Non-Executive Chairman
Bert Huys Chief Technology Officer
Ernesto Mollica Chief Operating Officer
Michael Barrett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEARL GLOBAL LIMITED-68.42%11
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.31.71%35 195
SUEZ21.61%14 224
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.28.97%12 622
STERICYCLE, INC.-17.31%5 335
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.36.53%4 347