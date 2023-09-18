Item 8.01. Other Events.
Pursuant to its articles of association, Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp, a Cayman Islands exempted company (the "Company"), has exercised its second three-month extension for completion of an initial business combination until December 17, 2023, on the terms set forth in the articles of association, as a result of having entered into a letter of intent with respect to a potential initial business combination. No assurances can be made that a definitive agreement will be entered into, or that the Company will complete an initial business combination.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis Current Report on Form 8-K includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the letter of intent and whether or not the Company will enter into a definitive agreement or consummate an initial business combination, or the timing of any of the foregoing. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "continue," or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. For information identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company's SEC filings can be accessed on the EDGAR section of the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
