PEARSON PLC

PEARSON PLC

(PSON)
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Pearson's strategy pays off as COVID-19 accelerates online learning
RE
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Communications Services Down As Investors Shy From Cyclical Sectors -- Communications Services Roundup

10/14/2020 | 05:35pm EDT

Communications services companies fell as doubts about the likelihood of a stimulus deal weighed on cyclical sectors.

New York's top financial watchdog said a dedicated regulator should oversee large social-media platforms, which should also be designated as systemically important, following a successful cyberattack on Twitter during the summer.

Amazon.com struck a deal with the National Football League to air a playoff game this season, one of the online streaming giant's first major forays into live sports coverage.

British education concern Pearson said it's on track to post 2020 operating earnings in line with market expectations. 

Financials
Sales 2020 3 425 M 4 456 M 4 456 M
Net income 2020 234 M 304 M 304 M
Net Debt 2020 734 M 956 M 956 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
Yield 2020 3,36%
Capitalization 4 272 M 5 543 M 5 558 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
EV / Sales 2021 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 22 500
Free-Float 98,9%
Managers
NameTitle
John Joseph Fallon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sidney Taurel Chairman
Albert Roger Hitchcock Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Sally Kate Miranda Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Vivienne Cox Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEARSON PLC-10.55%5 555
SCHIBSTED ASA58.01%10 146
INFORMA PLC-52.19%8 079
LAGARDÈRE SCA22.18%3 665
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD-7.45%2 942
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED-2.89%2 788
