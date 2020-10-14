Communications Services Down As Investors Shy From Cyclical Sectors -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies fell as doubts about the likelihood of a stimulus deal weighed on cyclical sectors.

New York's top financial watchdog said a dedicated regulator should oversee large social-media platforms, which should also be designated as systemically important, following a successful cyberattack on Twitter during the summer.

Amazon.com struck a deal with the National Football League to air a playoff game this season, one of the online streaming giant's first major forays into live sports coverage.

British education concern Pearson said it's on track to post 2020 operating earnings in line with market expectations.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-20 1734ET