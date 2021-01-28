Coronavirus jolt in Vietnam casts pall over Communist Party's coronation congress

* 84 infections in first outbreak in 55 days; biggest daily
tally
* 'We have to stay calm', PM tells emergency meeting
* Outbreak could be country's worst yet - health minister
* Call to halt international flights, ban holiday gatherings
HANOI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Vietnam's worst single-day
coronavirus outbreak so far, its first for nearly two months,
gatecrashed the Communist Party's carefully choreographed
five-yearly congress on Thursday - a major headache for a
government that has prided itself on keeping the pandemic at
bay.
After 84 new cases were detected in the northern provinces
of Hai Duong and Quang Ninh, the health ministry massively
ramped up testing and quarantine calls. State television quoted
the coronavirus taskforce chief as saying preparations should be
made for a scenario of up to 30,000 COVID-19 cases.
The health ministry has proposed halting international
flights and banning large gatherings ahead of the Lunar New year
holiday season, just two weeks away.
The government late on Thursday said it will build three
field hospitals in Hai Duong province, without giving their
sizes.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc urged calm and promised
swift action at an urgently called meeting on the sidelines of
the congress. Against a backdrop of a buoyant economy, bolstered
by keeping coronavirus cases to around 1,600 and deaths to just
35, the congress will select Vietnam's leadership and shape
policy for the next five years and beyond.
"During the congress, we have to stay very calm, so the
delivery of this news should be done in such a way as to not
create any complicated thinking among the people alongside the
congress," Phuc told members of the national COVID-19 taskforce,
according to a recording of the meeting reviewed by Reuters.
"We need to take strong measures to effectively prevent
community infection," Phuc said. "We'll do it fast but calmly,
so as not to cause disorder in people's lives, and especially to
ensure the success of the congress."
Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long told the meeting the new
outbreak, centred in a province near Hanoi, could be worse than
an earlier outbreak in the tourist city of Danang.
HUGE EFFORTS
The country has avoided the larger epidemics seen by its
neighbours and many other countries in part by effectively
closing its borders and imposing strict quarantines, as well as
testing and tracing.
Later on Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister and coronavirus
taskforce head Vu Duc Dam said the two northern provinces where
the new cases were found should speed up contact-tracing and
prepare for the scenario of 30,000 cases, state broadcaster VTV
reported.
The education minister ordered schools in the affected areas
to close, with some schools in the capital advising their
students to wear masks and prepare for the possibility that they
may have to study online.
The outbreak had spread to two more areas, state media
reported late on Thursday, referring to cases in Bac Ninh
province and the nearby port city of Hai Phong.
The unwelcome jolt came just as Vietnam earned a top three
spot in a survey of how well countries around the world have
handled the pandemic. The Vietnamese stock index dropped
6.67% on Thursday to its lowest point since Dec. 4.
Authorities rushed to test tens of thousands after the
health ministry reported two locally transmitted cases, one of
which was exposed to an individual who had tested positive in
Japan for the more contagious B.1.1.7 UK variant.
Health Minister Long said at the meeting on the sidelines of
the Party congress that Vietnam had so far not seen so many
tests come back positive: a total of 72 out of 138 people to
have come into contact with one of the two new cases reported on
Thursday morning tested positive for the virus, Long said.
A village and an electronics factory was locked down on
Thursday, with 2,340 workers quarantined in Hai Duong - a
province next to Hanoi - and huge contact tracing efforts
launched.
Containment efforts could be complicated by the upcoming
Lunar New Year holiday period, when big gatherings indoors are
typical.
"We've encountered such a problem many times so we have to
stay calm," Prime Minister Phuc said at Thursday's emergency
meeting, calling for strong measures but not to cause panic.
Among problems weathered by the country was a first wave of
infections, crushed in April. The country went nearly 100 days
without local transmissions until the Danang outbreak.
(Reporting by Phuong Nguyen, Khanh Vu and James Pearson;
Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Alexandra Hudson, Kevin
Liffey and Peter Graff)