Pearson : 2023 Form of Proxy

If you submit more than one valid proxy appointment in respect of the same shares, the last appointment received before the latest time for the receipt of proxies will take precedence.

To appoint a single proxy in respect of all of your shares other than the Chair, cross out the words 'the Chair of the meeting or' and insert the name of your proxy (who need not be a member of the company). Then complete the rest of the proxy form.

To appoint the Chair as your sole proxy in respect of all of your shares, fill in any voting instructions and sign and date the proxy form, but leave all other proxy appointment details blank.

To appoint more than one proxy, you should photocopy the proxy form. Please indicate next to the proxy holder's name, the number of shares in relation to which you authorise them to act as your proxy. Please also indicate by marking the box on the proxy form if the proxy instruction is one of multiple instructions being given. All proxy forms must be signed and should be returned to Equiniti.

You can appoint the Chair of the meeting or anyone else to be your proxy at the AGM. You may also appoint more than one proxy provided that each proxy is appointed to exercise the rights attached to a different share or shares held by you.

Completion of a form of proxy, or the appointment of a proxy electronically, will not stop you from participating in the meeting and voting in person or electronically should you so wish. Shareholders are invited to participate in the meeting electronically by joining a live webcast where all participants will be able to vote on the resolutions and to ask their questions in real time. Further details on how to join the AGM can be found in the enclosed Notice of AGM.

member(s) of the company but who must attend the AGM in person, to be your proxy, to speak on your behalf and vote in accordance with your instructions. If, in respect of any resolution, no voting instructions are received, your proxy will vote, or abstain from voting, as they think fit. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at their discretion on any other resolution properly put to the meeting. This form must be signed. In the case of joint holdings, the vote of the senior holder, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the other joint holders. Seniority will be determined by the order in which the names appear in the register of members. If someone other than you signs this form, the letter of authority, power of attorney or a certified copy of the power of attorney authorising them to sign on your behalf, must be sent with this form.

You will find further details of the resolutions to be voted on in the enclosed Notice of AGM. You can appoint one or more persons, who need not be

Electronic appointment

You can submit your proxy electronically at sharevote.co.uk and to

do this you will need to use the Voting ID, Task ID and Shareholder Reference Number which are shown on this form.

Electronic proxy voting instructions must be submitted by 9:30am on Wednesday, 26 April 2023.

Any power of attorney or other authority relating to an appointment of a proxy cannot be submitted electronically and must be deposited as referred to above for the appointment to be valid.

Alternatively, a member who has a Shareview portfolio registered with Equiniti may log onto their portfolio at shareview.co.uk using their user ID and password. Once logged in simply click on "View" on the "My Investments" page, click on the link to vote then follow the instructions.

Shareholders holding shares through Sharestore must submit votes by 9:30am on Tuesday, 25 April 2023.

You may not use any electronic address provided in this proxy form to communicate with the company for any purposes other than those expressly stated.

CREST electronic proxy appointment

CREST members who wish to appoint a proxy or proxies, or amend an instruction to a previously appointed proxy, through the CREST electronic proxy appointment service may do so for the AGM to be held at 9:30am on Friday, 28 April 2023 and any adjournment(s) thereof by using the procedures described in the CREST manual (available via euroclear.com). CREST personal members or other CREST sponsored members, and those CREST members who have appointed (a) voting service provider(s), should refer to their CREST sponsor or voting service provider(s), who will be able to take the appropriate action on their behalf.

In order for a proxy appointment or instruction made using the CREST service to be valid, the appropriate CREST message (a 'CREST Proxy Instruction') must be properly authenticated in accordance with Euroclear's specifications and must contain the information required for such instructions, as described in the CREST manual. The message, regardless of whether it relates to the appointment of a proxy or to an instruction to a previously appointed proxy, must be transmitted so as to be received by the issuer's agent (ID: RA19) by 9:30am on Wednesday, 26 April 2023 (or no later than two business days before the time appointed for any adjourned meeting). For this purpose, the time of receipt will be taken to be the time (as determined by the timestamp applied to the message by the CREST Applications Host) from which the issuer's agent is able to retrieve the message by enquiry to CREST in the manner prescribed by CREST. After this time any change of instructions to proxies appointed through CREST should be communicated to the appointee through other means.

CREST members and, where applicable, their CREST sponsors or voting service provider(s) should note that Euroclear UK & Ireland Limited does not make available special procedures in CREST for any particular messages. Normal system timings and limitations will therefore apply in relation to the input of CREST proxy instructions.