  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Pearson plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSON   GB0006776081

PEARSON PLC

(PSON)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:34:25 2023-05-03 am EDT
818.40 GBX   +8.54%
07:12aPearson : A Q1 23 full of positive surprises/ Chegg shock
Alphavalue
04:46aLondon shares buy back on FCA decision, corporate results
MS
05/02Sea of red ahead of interest rate decisions
AN
QuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pearson : A Q1 23 full of positive surprises/ Chegg shock

05/03/2023 | 07:12am EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
Analyst Recommendations on PEARSON PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 754 M 4 675 M 4 675 M
Net income 2023 366 M 456 M 456 M
Net Debt 2023 534 M 666 M 666 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,6x
Yield 2023 3,01%
Capitalization 5 386 M 6 708 M 6 708 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,58x
EV / Sales 2024 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 20 169
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart PEARSON PLC
Duration : Period :
Pearson plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEARSON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 754,00 GBX
Average target price 1 039,54 GBX
Spread / Average Target 37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Bird Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Sally Kate Miranda Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Omid R. Kordestani Non-Executive Chairman
Marykay Wells Chief Information Officer
Linda Koch Lorimer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEARSON PLC-19.72%7 911
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED73.36%5 056
SCHIBSTED ASA1.67%3 841
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD38.88%3 602
LAGARDÈRE S.A.8.53%3 370
KADOKAWA CORPORATION20.83%2 948
