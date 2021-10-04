Log in
    PSON   GB0006776081

PEARSON PLC

(PSON)
  Report
Pearson : Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Form 6-K)

10/04/2021 | 02:26pm EDT
Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Yes No X
Pearson plc - (the "Company")
Notification of PDMR Interests
The following notifications, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, give details of transactions under the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") and Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP").
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Tom ap Simon
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
President - Virtual Learning
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Pearson plc
b)
LEI
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), each representing one ordinary share of 25 pence, in Pearson plc
ISIN: US7050151056
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of ADRs arising from Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP")
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$9.73 per ADR
48 ADRs
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Aggregated volume: 48
Aggregated price: $467.04
e)
Date of the transaction
30th September 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Tom ap Simon
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
President - Virtual Learning
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Pearson plc
b)
LEI
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc
American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), each representing one ordinary share of 25 pence, in Pearson plc
Identification code
ISIN: GB0006776081
ISIN: US7050151056
b)
Nature of the transaction
Allotment of ordinary shares following release of share award under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) and sale of shares to cover tax liabilities arising from vesting share awards
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Allotment of ordinary shares following release of LTIP award
Sale of ordinary shares to cover tax liability
Conversion of residual ordinary shares to ADRs
Volume: 28,813
Price : n/a
Volume: 13,974
Price: £7.26222 per share
Aggregated price: £101,482.26
Volume: 14,839
Price: n/a
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Aggregated volume: see 4 (c) above Aggregated price: see 4 (c) above
e)
Date of the transaction
1 October 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Timothy Bozik
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
President - Higher Education
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Pearson plc
b)
LEI
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), each representing one ordinary share of 25 pence, in Pearson plc
ISIN: US7050151056
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of ADRs arising from Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP")
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Price(s) and volume(s)
$9.73 per ADR
751 ADRs
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Aggregated volume: 751
Aggregated price: $7,307.23
e)
Date of the transaction
30th September 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Bob Whelan
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
President - Assessment & Qualifications
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Pearson plc
b)
LEI
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), each representing one ordinary share of 25 pence, in Pearson plc
ISIN: US7050151056
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of ADRs arising from Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP")
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$9.73 per ADR
330 ADRs
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Aggregated volume: 330
Aggregated price: $3,210.90
e)
Date of the transaction
30th September 2021
f)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)

Disclaimer

Pearson plc published this content on 04 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2021 18:24:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
