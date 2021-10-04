Pearson : Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Form 6-K)

Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Pearson plc - (the "Company")

Notification of PDMR Interests

The following notifications, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, give details of transactions under the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") and Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP").

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Tom ap Simon 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President - Virtual Learning b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pearson plc b) LEI 2138004JBXWWJKIURC57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), each representing one ordinary share of 25 pence, in Pearson plc ISIN: US7050151056 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ADRs arising from Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $9.73 per ADR 48 ADRs d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Aggregated volume: 48 Aggregated price: $467.04 e) Date of the transaction 30th September 2021 f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Tom ap Simon 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President - Virtual Learning b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pearson plc b) LEI 2138004JBXWWJKIURC57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), each representing one ordinary share of 25 pence, in Pearson plc Identification code ISIN: GB0006776081 ISIN: US7050151056 b) Nature of the transaction Allotment of ordinary shares following release of share award under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) and sale of shares to cover tax liabilities arising from vesting share awards c) Price(s) and volume(s) Allotment of ordinary shares following release of LTIP award Sale of ordinary shares to cover tax liability Conversion of residual ordinary shares to ADRs Volume: 28,813 Price : n/a Volume: 13,974 Price: £7.26222 per share Aggregated price: £101,482.26 Volume: 14,839 Price: n/a d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Aggregated volume: see 4 (c) above Aggregated price: see 4 (c) above e) Date of the transaction 1 October 2021 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Timothy Bozik 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President - Higher Education b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pearson plc b) LEI 2138004JBXWWJKIURC57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), each representing one ordinary share of 25 pence, in Pearson plc ISIN: US7050151056 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ADRs arising from Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Price(s) and volume(s) $9.73 per ADR 751 ADRs d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Aggregated volume: 751 Aggregated price: $7,307.23 e) Date of the transaction 30th September 2021 f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Bob Whelan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President - Assessment & Qualifications b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pearson plc b) LEI 2138004JBXWWJKIURC57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), each representing one ordinary share of 25 pence, in Pearson plc ISIN: US7050151056 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ADRs arising from Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) $9.73 per ADR 330 ADRs d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Aggregated volume: 330 Aggregated price: $3,210.90 e) Date of the transaction 30th September 2021 f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)