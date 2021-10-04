Pearson : Commission pursuant to Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Form 6-K)

|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Tom ap Simon
|
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
President - Virtual Learning
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Pearson plc
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
|
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), each representing one ordinary share of 25 pence, in Pearson plc
ISIN: US7050151056
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of ADRs arising from Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP")
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
$9.73 per ADR
|
48 ADRs
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Aggregated volume: 48
Aggregated price: $467.04
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
30th September 2021
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)
|
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc
|
American Depositary Receipts (ADRs), each representing one ordinary share of 25 pence, in Pearson plc
|
|
|
Identification code
|
ISIN: GB0006776081
|
ISIN: US7050151056
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Allotment of ordinary shares following release of share award under the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) and sale of shares to cover tax liabilities arising from vesting share awards
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Allotment of ordinary shares following release of LTIP award
|
Sale of ordinary shares to cover tax liability
|
Conversion of residual ordinary shares to ADRs
|
|
Volume: 28,813
Price : n/a
|
Volume: 13,974
Price: £7.26222 per share
Aggregated price: £101,482.26
|
Volume: 14,839
Price: n/a
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
Aggregated volume: see 4 (c) above Aggregated price: see 4 (c) above
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1 October 2021
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|
New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|