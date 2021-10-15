Log in
    PSON   GB0006776081

PEARSON PLC

(PSON)
Pearson : Delta variant hit U.S. community college enrolment, Pearson says

10/15/2021 | 02:35am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The company logo is displayed outside the Pearson offices in London

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Global education group Pearson said it believed enrolments at community colleges in the United States had been hit by the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant and a tight labor market, putting students off.

The British company, which said it was on track to meet market expectations for the full year, said it had however been boosted by demand for virtual schools, while more than two million people signed up for its new Pearson+ app.

"While no market data for the full back to school period is available as yet, Pearson's internal analysis indicates a decline in enrolments, particularly in community colleges, following a surge in COVID-19 infections in the key back to school period, and a strengthening of the U.S. labor market," it said.

The British company, repositioning itself as a consumer-facing group offering training and skills for life beyond its core schools and college remit, said it had seen a 9% decline in U.S. Higher Education Courseware.

In comparison its Virtual Learning division enjoyed revenue growth of 14%, reflecting enrolment growth at Virtual Schools.

As a group, it reiterated its full-year outlook after underlying revenue rose by 10% for the nine months of the year. That was down from first-half growth of 17%, due to a tough third-quarter comparison, it said. (Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 3 449 M 4 720 M 4 720 M
Net income 2021 105 M 144 M 144 M
Net Debt 2021 483 M 662 M 662 M
P/E ratio 2021 47,2x
Yield 2021 2,74%
Capitalization 5 492 M 7 512 M 7 516 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,73x
EV / Sales 2022 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 99,1%
Managers and Directors
Andrew Bird Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Sally Kate Miranda Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Sidney Taurel Chairman
Linda Koch Lorimer Independent Non-Executive Director
Dame Elizabeth Corley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEARSON PLC7.14%7 512
INFORMA PLC2.44%11 462
SCHIBSTED ASA19.33%11 300
LAGARDÈRE S.A.10.84%3 691
KADOKAWA CORPORATION63.42%3 496
DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST PLC41.48%3 303