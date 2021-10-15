Pearson : Delta variant hit U.S. community college enrolment, Pearson says

LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Global education group Pearson
said it believed enrolments at community colleges in
the United States had been hit by the spread of the COVID-19
Delta variant and a tight labor market, putting students off.
The British company, which said it was on track to meet
market expectations for the full year, said it had however been
boosted by demand for virtual schools, while more than two
million people signed up for its new Pearson+ app.
"While no market data for the full back to school period is
available as yet, Pearson's internal analysis indicates a
decline in enrolments, particularly in community colleges,
following a surge in COVID-19 infections in the key back to
school period, and a strengthening of the U.S. labor market,"
it said.
The British company, repositioning itself as a
consumer-facing group offering training and skills for life
beyond its core schools and college remit, said it had seen a 9%
decline in U.S. Higher Education Courseware.
In comparison its Virtual Learning division enjoyed revenue
growth of 14%, reflecting enrolment growth at Virtual Schools.
As a group, it reiterated its full-year outlook after
underlying revenue rose by 10% for the nine months of the year.
That was down from first-half growth of 17%, due to a tough
third-quarter comparison, it said.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)