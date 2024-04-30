a6635m
For the month ofApril 2024
PEARSON plc
80 Strand
London, England WC2R 0RL
PEARSON PLC
("Pearson" or the "Company")
Director Declaration
The Company hereby announces that Graeme Pitkethly, Deputy Chair and Senior Independent Director of Pearson, was appointed to the Board of Sandoz Group AG as Non-Executive Director and Chair of its Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee with effect from 30 April 2024.
This notification is made in accordance with LR 9.6.14.
