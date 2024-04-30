UNITED STATES

PEARSON PLC

("Pearson" or the "Company")

Director Declaration

The Company hereby announces that Graeme Pitkethly, Deputy Chair and Senior Independent Director of Pearson, was appointed to the Board of Sandoz Group AG as Non-Executive Director and Chair of its Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee with effect from 30 April 2024.

This notification is made in accordance with LR 9.6.14.

