Pearson plc specializes in books publishing, namely educational books, higher education books and professional training books. The group also offers educational evaluation services and on-line learning service, as well as the operation of schools, colleges and universities. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (12.2%), Europe (3.5%), the United States (68.2%), Asia/Pacific (10.5%), Canada (2.3%) and other (3.3%).