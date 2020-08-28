Pearson : Download the Form of Proxy

Guidance notes on completing the form of proxy

You will ﬁnd further details of the resolution to be voted on in the enclosed Notice of GM. If, in respect of any resolution, no voting instructions are received, your proxy will vote, or abstain from voting, as he/she thinks ﬁt. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any other resolution properly put to the meeting. This form must be signed. In the case of joint holdings, the vote of the senior holder, whether in person or by proxy, will be accepted to the exclusion of the other joint holders. Seniority will be determined by the order in which the names appear in the register of members. If someone other than you signs this form, the letter of authority, power of attorney or a certiﬁed copy of the power of attorney authorising him/her to sign on your behalf, must be sent with this form.

Proxies

Please note that, due to measures implemented by the UK Government to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, shareholders and/or their proxies (other than the Chair of the meeting and those required to make it quorate) will not be able to attend the GM in person. Accordingly, shareholders will need to appoint the Chair of the meeting as their proxy to ensure that their votes are cast in accordance with their wishes.

Therefore, you are strongly encouraged to appoint the Chair of the meeting as your proxy.

You may only appoint the Chair of the meeting as your proxy (and the Chair of the meeting is willing to be your proxy). To appoint the Chair of the meeting as your proxy in respect of all of your shares, ﬁll in any voting instructions and sign and date the proxy form.

If you submit more than one valid proxy appointment in respect of the same shares, the last appointment received before the latest time for the receipt of proxies will take precedence.

Electronic appointment

You can submit your proxy electronically at www.sharevote.co.uk and to do this you will need to use the Voting ID, Task ID and Shareholder Reference Number which are shown on this form.

Electronic proxy voting instructions must be submitted by 12 noon on Wednesday, 16 September 2020.

Any power of attorney or other authority relating to an appointment of a proxy cannot be submitted electronically and must be deposited as referred to above for the appointment to be valid.

Alternatively, a member who has a Shareview portfolio registered with Equiniti may log onto their portfolio at www.shareview.co.uk using their user ID and password. Once logged in simply click on "View" on the "My Investments" page, click on the link to vote then follow the instructions.

You may not use any electronic address provided in this proxy form to communicate with the company for any purposes other than those expressly stated.