MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Pearson plc    PSON   GB0006776081

PEARSON PLC

(PSON)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Pearson : Education group Pearson says 2020 sales fall 10%

01/20/2021 | 02:12am EST
LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Global education group Pearson said group sales fell by 10% in 2020, marking an improvement in the final quarter, as growth in online learning demand offset cancelled exams.

The British company, which had reported a 14% sales drop in the first nine months, said it expected to report adjusted operating profit in a range of 310 million pounds ($423 million)to 315 million pounds for the year.

Analysts had in October put their forecasts for adjusted operating profit at 332 million pounds in 2020. ($1 = 0.7323 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLOBAL EDUCATION LIMITED 2.31% 62 Delayed Quote.-9.82%
PEARSON PLC 1.86% 679 Delayed Quote.-0.21%
Financials
Sales 2020 3 399 M 4 641 M 4 641 M
Net income 2020 169 M 230 M 230 M
Net Debt 2020 727 M 992 M 992 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,5x
Yield 2020 2,56%
Capitalization 5 092 M 6 934 M 6 953 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,71x
EV / Sales 2021 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 22 500
Free-Float 98,9%
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 650,88 GBX
Last Close Price 679,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 32,5%
Spread / Average Target -4,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew Bird Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Sidney Taurel Chairman
Albert Roger Hitchcock Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Sally Kate Miranda Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Vivienne Cox Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEARSON PLC-0.21%6 934
INFORMA PLC-4.77%10 688
SCHIBSTED ASA-9.91%8 364
LAGARDÈRE SCA-6.59%2 996
SANOMA OYJ6.40%2 921
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD-2.73%2 570
