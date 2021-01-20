Pearson : Education group Pearson says 2020 sales fall 10%

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Global education group Pearson
said group sales fell by 10% in 2020, marking an
improvement in the final quarter, as growth in online learning
demand offset cancelled exams.
The British company, which had reported a 14% sales drop in
the first nine months, said it expected to report adjusted
operating profit in a range of 310 million pounds ($423
million)to 315 million pounds for the year.
Analysts had in October put their forecasts for adjusted
operating profit at 332 million pounds in 2020.
