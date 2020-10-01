Log in
Pearson : Joins Time to Vote Coalition Providing US Employees Paid Time Off on Election Day

10/01/2020 | 05:46pm EDT
Coalition of more than 1300 companies offers employees the time and tools to participate on Election Day

HOBOKEN, NJ - Pearson, the world's learning company, today announced it has joined Time to Vote a business-led, nonpartisan coalition that aims to increase voter participation in the U.S. election. Pearson is committed to making it easier for employees to exercise their right to vote by providing a paid day off for the November general election. Pearson has more than 10,000 employees in the U.S.

This move is part of Pearson's broader diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, announced this summer. The recommendation to allow employees to receive paid time off on Election Day was made by the company's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force, and will be implemented along with a number of other significant changes.

'As the world's learning company, we have a civic responsibility to lead not only through our products and educational services, but also through our actions,' said Tim Bozik, President, Global Product and North America Courseware at Pearson. 'Voter turnout is vital to the health of democracy and we are proud to help thousands of our American employees exercise their right to vote on November 3rd.'

Beyond voting, Pearson employees will be able to use this time to serve as a poll worker, volunteer in their community , or help others get to the polls.

###

Contacts

Scott Overland, (202) 909-4520

Scott.Overland@pearson.com

About Pearson

We are the world's learning company with more than 22,500 employees operating in 70 countries. We provide content, assessment and digital services to learners, educational institutions, employers, governments and other partners globally. We are committed to helping equip learners with the skills they need to enhance their employability prospects and to succeed in the changing world of work. We believe that wherever learning flourishes so do people. Visit www.Pearson.com for more.

Disclaimer

Pearson plc published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 21:44:04 UTC
