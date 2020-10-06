Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Pearson plc    PSON   GB0006776081

PEARSON PLC

(PSON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Pearson : National Federation of the Blind and Pearson Announce Agreement to Promote Equal Access to Education

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 03:35pm EDT
Agreement to Improve Accessibility Comes as Blind Students Are Increasingly Affected by COVID-19 Disruption

Baltimore, Maryland (October 6, 2020): The National Federation of the Blind (NFB), the nation's leading advocate for the equal education and employment of the blind, and Pearson, the world's learning company, have announced a formal agreement to enhance the accessibility of Pearson's educational products and courses, deepen Pearson's culture of accessibility, and accelerate the effectiveness of Pearson's accessibility efforts broadly. Ultimately the shared goal of the NFB and Pearson is to identify and remove accessibility barriers that prevent blind students from receiving a full learning experience. The agreement, officially announced at the recent 2020 National Convention of the National Federation of the Blind, formalizes and expands upon previous collaboration between the two organizations. The agreement comes as blind students are being disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

The agreement's components include:

  • The National Federation of the Blind is now formally acting in a consulting role with Pearson to inform Pearson's accessibility roadmap and specific product remediation and to review and advise Pearson on the accessibility roadmaps for its key higher education and assessment products.
  • The National Federation of the Blind is helping Pearson promote a culture of accessibility internally.
  • Pearson is establishing a communications channel through which the National Federation of the Blind can directly and regularly inform Pearson about accessibility issues that blind students are experiencing. This will help Pearson to respond and remediate barriers more quickly, and in turn Pearson will keep the NFB apprised of resolutions.
  • Pearson has already begun to conduct an audit of its most important higher education products. This focuses on more than 40 of its most widely used MyLab and Mastering courses, with the goal to identify and remediate accessibility issues as quickly as possible. Pearson is also conducting audits of key user journeys through the MyLab and Mastering products, such as registration, completing homework assignments, and using the eText, to ensure that blind students have a simple and positive experience with these products.
  • Pearson will share accessibility updates on its public-facing websites and make details on accessibility status and plans available to customers who need them.

'The National Federation of the Blind has long called upon Pearson to improve the accessibility of its products and to be accountable for its efforts to blind students, to parents, and to schools,' said Mark Riccobono, President of the National Federation of the Blind. 'We commend Pearson for answering that call by entering into this agreement and we look forward to the collaboration and innovation promised by this new partnership.'

'As a leader in education, we can only fulfill our mission to serve all learners by making our products and services accessible to the blind and all people with disabilities. I am proud that Pearson and the National Federation of the Blind have officially locked arms and begun working in concert towards a more accessible future for blind learners,' said Tim Bozik, President for Global Product and North America Courseware for Pearson. 'As many blind students are being disproportionately affected by COVID, this is an especially important time for us to advance our work together.'

In addition to this partnership, Pearson and the National Federation of the Blind recently expanded a Corporate Disability Mentoring Program to help blind youth learn and succeed in their careers. The expanded program is also an opportunity for Pearson employees to learn directly from blind mentees and better understand their lived experiences.

###

About the National Federation of the Blind

The National Federation of the Blind (NFB), headquartered in Baltimore, is the oldest and largest nationwide organization of blind Americans. Founded in 1940, the NFB consists of affiliates, chapters, and divisions in the fifty states, Washington DC, and Puerto Rico. The NFB defends the rights of blind people of all ages and provides information and support to families with blind children, older Americans who are losing vision, and more. We believe in the hopes and dreams of blind people and work together to transform them into reality. Learn more about our many programs and initiatives at www.nfb.org.

About Pearson

We are the world's learning company with more than 22,500 employees operating in 70 countries. We provide content, assessment and digital services to learners, educational institutions, employers, governments and other partners globally. We are committed to helping equip learners with the skills they need to enhance their employability prospects and to succeed in the changing world of work. We believe that wherever learning flourishes so do people. Visit www.Pearson.com for more.

Contact

Scott Overland
Scott.Overland@Pearson.com
202-909-4520

Disclaimer

Pearson plc published this content on 06 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2020 19:34:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PEARSON PLC
03:35pPEARSON : National Federation of the Blind and Pearson Announce Agreement to Pro..
PU
10/01PEARSON : Joins Time to Vote Coalition Providing US Employees Paid Time Off on E..
PU
10/01Google to pay publishers $1 billion over three years for their news
RE
09/22PEARSON : Named to FORTUNE Change the World List of Most Admired Companies
PU
09/18PEARSON : View results of General Meeting
PU
09/18PEARSON : overcomes investor ire to hire new CEO with big pay packet
RE
09/18PEARSON : Results of General Meeting
PU
09/11SPECIAL REPORT : Big Pharma wages stealth war on drug price watchdog
RE
09/03Air Canada starts COVID-19 testing at Toronto airport in push to open travel
RE
09/03Air Canada starts COVID-19 testing at Toronto airport in push to open travel
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 437 M 4 447 M 4 447 M
Net income 2020 234 M 302 M 302 M
Net Debt 2020 735 M 951 M 951 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,7x
Yield 2020 3,55%
Capitalization 4 201 M 5 444 M 5 436 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,44x
EV / Sales 2021 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 22 500
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart PEARSON PLC
Duration : Period :
Pearson plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEARSON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 594,69 GBX
Last Close Price 552,20 GBX
Spread / Highest target 63,0%
Spread / Average Target 7,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Joseph Fallon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sidney Taurel Chairman
Albert Roger Hitchcock Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Sally Kate Miranda Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Vivienne Cox Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEARSON PLC-13.31%5 369
SCHIBSTED ASA59.48%10 175
INFORMA PLC-53.31%7 791
LAGARDÈRE SCA30.31%3 855
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD-9.05%2 872
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED-5.78%2 687
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group