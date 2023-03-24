Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Pearson plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSON   GB0006776081

PEARSON PLC

(PSON)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:03:50 2023-03-24 am EDT
811.70 GBX   -0.99%
08:52aPearson : Notice of Annual General Meeting - Form 6-K
PU
08:42aPearson : 2023 Form of Proxy
PU
03/23FTSE 100 down ahead of BoE rate hike
MS
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Official PublicationsSector news

Pearson : Notice of Annual General Meeting - Form 6-K

03/24/2023 | 08:52am EDT
Notice of Annual General Meeting
The company announces that the 2023Annual General Meeting ("AGM")will be held at 9:30am on Friday, 28 April 2023 at 80 Strand, London WC2R 0RL. The Notice of AGM will today be mailed and made available to shareholders on the company's website.
The company's AGM will be held as a hybrid (combined physical and electronic) meeting, enabling shareholders to participate in the AGM, ask questions and vote on resolutions via a live webcast without being physically present at the AGM. Further details on how to join the AGM can be found in the Notice of AGM.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, the company will today submit to the National Storage Mechanism a copy ofthe Notice of AGM and associated Form of Proxy.
The documents are available on Pearson's website atpearsonplc.com/investors/shareholders/meetings
The documents will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism website:https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism-----------

Attachments

Disclaimer

Pearson plc published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 12:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on PEARSON PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 804 M 4 689 M 4 689 M
Net income 2023 361 M 445 M 445 M
Net Debt 2023 511 M 630 M 630 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,3x
Yield 2023 2,77%
Capitalization 5 852 M 7 214 M 7 214 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,67x
EV / Sales 2024 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 20 169
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart PEARSON PLC
Duration : Period :
Pearson plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEARSON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 819,80 GBX
Average target price 1 039,46 GBX
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Bird Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Sally Kate Miranda Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Omid R. Kordestani Non-Executive Chairman
Marykay Wells Chief Information Officer
Linda Koch Lorimer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEARSON PLC-12.71%7 214
SCHIBSTED ASA15.69%4 635
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED21.72%3 598
LAGARDÈRE S.A.1.90%3 127
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD16.03%3 050
KADOKAWA CORPORATION12.50%2 882
