Pearson : Notice of Annual General Meeting - Form 6-K

Notice of Annual General Meeting

The company announces that the 2023Annual General Meeting ("AGM")will be held at 9:30am on Friday, 28 April 2023 at 80 Strand, London WC2R 0RL. The Notice of AGM will today be mailed and made available to shareholders on the company's website.

The company's AGM will be held as a hybrid (combined physical and electronic) meeting, enabling shareholders to participate in the AGM, ask questions and vote on resolutions via a live webcast without being physically present at the AGM. Further details on how to join the AGM can be found in the Notice of AGM.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, the company will today submit to the National Storage Mechanism a copy ofthe Notice of AGM and associated Form of Proxy.

The documents are available on Pearson's website atpearsonplc.com/investors/shareholders/meetings