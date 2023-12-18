UNITED STATES

For the month of December 2023

PEARSON plc

80 Strand

London, England WC2R 0RL

PEARSON PLC

(the "Company")

Notification of Director and PDMRs' Interests

Below are details of purchases (made under the Company's Non-Executive Directors' Share Purchase Plan) of Pearson plc ordinary shares of 25p each and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) made on the London and New York Stock Exchanges on behalf of the Company's Chair, Deputy Chair and Senior Independent Director, and Non-Executive Directors on 15 December 2023:

Name of Director No. of Shares Purchased Price per Share* Total Holding Following Notification Sherry Coutu 1,006 £9.41 14,987 Alison Dolan 244 £9.41 671 Graeme Pitkethly 228 £9.41 11,467 Tim Score 2,588 £9.41 78,735 Annette Thomas 405 £9.41 4,192 Lincoln Wallen 451 £9.41 18,664

Name of Director No. of ADRs Purchased Price per ADR* Total Holding Following Notification Alex Hardiman 340 $11.90 930 Omid Kordestani 7,404 $11.90 65,059 Esther Lee 417 $11.90 3,639

The following notifications, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, give further detail.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Sherry Coutu 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pearson plc b) LEI 2138004JBXWWJKIURC57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc ISIN: GB0006776081 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares arising from Company's Non-Executive Directors' Share Purchase Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Purchase price:£9.4090per share 1,006 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Aggregated volume: 1,006 shares Aggregated price: £9,465.45 e) Date of the transaction 15 December 2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Alison Dolan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pearson plc b) LEI 2138004JBXWWJKIURC57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc ISIN: GB0006776081 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares arising from Company's Non-Executive Directors' Share Purchase Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Purchase price:£9.4090per share 244 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Aggregated volume: 244 shares Aggregated price: £2,295.80 e) Date of the transaction 15 December 2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Graeme Pitkethly 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pearson plc b) LEI 2138004JBXWWJKIURC57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc ISIN: GB0006776081 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares arising from Company's Non-Executive Directors' Share Purchase Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Purchase price:£9.4090per share 228 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Aggregated volume: 228 shares Aggregated price: £2,145.25 e) Date of the transaction 15 December 2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Tim Score 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Deputy Chair and Senior Independent Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pearson plc b) LEI 2138004JBXWWJKIURC57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc ISIN: GB0006776081 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares arising from Company's Non-Executive Directors' Share Purchase Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Purchase price:£9.4090per share 2,588 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Aggregated volume: 2,588 shares Aggregated price: £24,350.49 e) Date of the transaction 15 December 2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Annette Thomas 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pearson plc b) LEI 2138004JBXWWJKIURC57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc ISIN: GB0006776081 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares arising from Company's Non-Executive Directors' Share Purchase Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Purchase price:£9.4090per share 405 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Aggregated volume: 405shares Aggregated price: £3,810.65 e) Date of the transaction 15 December 2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Lincoln Wallen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pearson plc b) LEI 2138004JBXWWJKIURC57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc ISIN: GB0006776081 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares arising from Company's Non-Executive Directors' Share Purchase Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Purchase price:£9.4090per share 451 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Aggregated volume: 451 shares Aggregated price: £4,243.46 e) Date of the transaction 15 December 2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Alex Hardiman 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pearson plc b) LEI 2138004JBXWWJKIURC57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) in Pearson plc, each ADR represents one ordinary share of 25 pence in Pearson plc ISIN: US7050151056 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ADRs rising from Company's Non-Executive Directors' Share Purchase Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Purchase price: $11.8997 per ADR 340 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Aggregated volume: 340 ADRs Aggregated price: $4,045.90 e) Date of the transaction 15 December 2023 f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Omid Kordestani 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chair b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pearson plc b) LEI 2138004JBXWWJKIURC57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) in Pearson plc, each ADR represents one ordinary share of 25 pence in Pearson plc ISIN: US7050151056 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ADRs arising from Company's Non-Executive Directors' Share Purchase Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Purchase price: $11.8997 per ADR 7,404 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Aggregated volume: 7,404 ADRs Aggregated price: $88,105.38 e) Date of the transaction 15 December 2023 f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Esther Lee 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pearson plc b) LEI 2138004JBXWWJKIURC57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) in Pearson plc, each ADR represents one ordinary share of 25 pence in Pearson plc ISIN: US7050151056

b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ADRs arising from Company's Non-Executive Directors' Share Purchase Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Purchase price: $11.8997 per ADR 417 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Aggregated volume: 417 ADRs Aggregated price: $4,962.17 e) Date of the transaction 15 December 2023 f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

PEARSON plc Date: 18 December 2023 By: /s/ NATALIE WHITE ------------------------------------ Natalie White Deputy Company Secretary

