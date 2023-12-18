a1462x
For the month of December 2023
PEARSON plc
80 Strand
London, England WC2R 0RL
44-20-7010-2000
PEARSON PLC
(the "Company")
Notification of Director and PDMRs' Interests
Below are details of purchases (made under the Company's Non-Executive Directors' Share Purchase Plan) of Pearson plc ordinary shares of 25p each and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) made on the London and New York Stock Exchanges on behalf of the Company's Chair, Deputy Chair and Senior Independent Director, and Non-Executive Directors on 15 December 2023:
Name of Director
No. of Shares Purchased
Price per Share*
Total Holding Following Notification
Sherry Coutu
1,006
£9.41
14,987
Alison Dolan
244
£9.41
671
Graeme Pitkethly
228
£9.41
11,467
Tim Score
2,588
£9.41
78,735
Annette Thomas
405
£9.41
4,192
Lincoln Wallen
451
£9.41
18,664
Name of Director
No. of ADRs Purchased
Price per ADR*
Total Holding Following Notification
Alex Hardiman
340
$11.90
930
Omid Kordestani
7,404
$11.90
65,059
Esther Lee
417
$11.90
3,639
* rounded to two decimal places.
The following notifications, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, give further detail.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Sherry Coutu
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Pearson plc
b)
LEI
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc
ISIN: GB0006776081
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares arising from Company's Non-Executive Directors' Share Purchase Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Purchase price:£9.4090per share
1,006
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Aggregated volume: 1,006 shares
Aggregated price: £9,465.45
e)
Date of the transaction
15 December 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Alison Dolan
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Pearson plc
b)
LEI
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc
ISIN: GB0006776081
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares arising from Company's Non-Executive Directors' Share Purchase Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Purchase price:£9.4090per share
244
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Aggregated volume: 244 shares
Aggregated price: £2,295.80
e)
Date of the transaction
15 December 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Graeme Pitkethly
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Pearson plc
b)
LEI
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc
ISIN: GB0006776081
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares arising from Company's Non-Executive Directors' Share Purchase Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Purchase price:£9.4090per share
228
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Aggregated volume: 228 shares
Aggregated price: £2,145.25
e)
Date of the transaction
15 December 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Tim Score
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Deputy Chair and Senior Independent Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Pearson plc
b)
LEI
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc
ISIN: GB0006776081
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares arising from Company's Non-Executive Directors' Share Purchase Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Purchase price:£9.4090per share
2,588
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Aggregated volume: 2,588 shares
Aggregated price: £24,350.49
e)
Date of the transaction
15 December 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Annette Thomas
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Pearson plc
b)
LEI
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc
ISIN: GB0006776081
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares arising from Company's Non-Executive Directors' Share Purchase Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Purchase price:£9.4090per share
405
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Aggregated volume: 405shares
Aggregated price: £3,810.65
e)
Date of the transaction
15 December 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Lincoln Wallen
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Pearson plc
b)
LEI
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc
ISIN: GB0006776081
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares arising from Company's Non-Executive Directors' Share Purchase Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Purchase price:£9.4090per share
451
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Aggregated volume: 451 shares
Aggregated price: £4,243.46
e)
Date of the transaction
15 December 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Alex Hardiman
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Pearson plc
b)
LEI
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) in Pearson plc, each ADR represents one ordinary share of 25 pence in Pearson plc
ISIN: US7050151056
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of ADRs rising from Company's Non-Executive Directors' Share Purchase Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Purchase price: $11.8997 per ADR
340
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Aggregated volume: 340 ADRs
Aggregated price: $4,045.90
e)
Date of the transaction
15 December 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Omid Kordestani
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chair
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Pearson plc
b)
LEI
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) in Pearson plc, each ADR represents one ordinary share of 25 pence in Pearson plc
ISIN: US7050151056
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of ADRs arising from Company's Non-Executive Directors' Share Purchase Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Purchase price: $11.8997 per ADR
7,404
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Aggregated volume: 7,404 ADRs
Aggregated price: $88,105.38
e)
Date of the transaction
15 December 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Esther Lee
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Pearson plc
b)
LEI
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) in Pearson plc, each ADR represents one ordinary share of 25 pence in Pearson plc
ISIN: US7050151056
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of ADRs arising from Company's Non-Executive Directors' Share Purchase Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Purchase price: $11.8997 per ADR
417
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Aggregated volume: 417 ADRs
Aggregated price: $4,962.17
e)
Date of the transaction
15 December 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
PEARSON plc
Date: 18 December 2023
By: /s/ NATALIE WHITE
------------------------------------
Natalie White
Deputy Company Secretary
