Pearson ( "") Notification of Directors' Interests Form 6 : Pearson plc - (the "Company") Notification of Directors' Interests - Form 6-K

Pearson plc - (the "Company")

Notification of Directors' Interests

The notification below sets out the number of shares released to Andy Bird, Chief Executive, on 3 March 2023 regarding the second tranche of the Co-investment Plan. On his appointment as Chief Executive, Andy Bird was granted a one-off co-investment award subject to his own purchase of Pearson shares. The award vests in three equal tranches at the end of 2021, 2022, and 2023 and is subject to performance underpins and continued employment at each vesting date.

The performance underpins are linked to the Group's strategic progress and there being no significant ESG issues resulting in significant reputational damage. These underpins are intended to guard against payment for failure, ensuring the Remuneration Committee can reduce vesting if, in its opinion, the performance of the business or the individual does not support this.

The Committee was pleased with the performance delivered during 2022 and, in particular, the strong strategic progress that Pearson made. Therefore, the second tranche of the co-investment award vested in full. In addition to assessing the specific performance underpins, the Committee undertook a thorough and robust review process which considered a holistic view of the wider stakeholder experience, including the experience of shareholders, employees, customers, and suppliers during the year. Detailed disclosure of the Committee's considerations will be available in the 2022 annual report.

Shares vesting from the first and second tranche of the award remain subject to a holding period until 31 December 2023. The remaining tranche of the co-investment award will vest following 31 December 2023, subject to the relevant performance underpins and Andy Bird's continued employment on the vesting date.

The shares are released in the form of ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange and converted to American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) under the Company's sponsored ADR program on the New York Stock Exchange. This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.