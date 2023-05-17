Advanced search
Pearson : Notification of PDMRs' Interests - Form 6-K
PU
05/12Investors are still confused by all the mixed signals
MS
05/12Analyst recommendations: Derwent London, Diageo, EA, Linde, Walt Disney...
MS
Pearson : Notification of PDMRs' Interests - Form 6-K

05/17/2023 | 12:41pm EDT
Notification of PDMRs' Interests
The following notifications, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, give details of purchases of ordinary shares of 25p each, made under the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP").
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Sally Johnson
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Pearson plc
b)
LEI
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc
ISIN: GB0006776081
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares arising from Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP")
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£8.2187 per share
279
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Aggregated volume: 279
Aggregated price: £2,293.02
e)
Date of the transaction
15 May 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Giovanni Giovannelli
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
President - English Language Learning
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Pearson plc
b)
LEI
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc
ISIN: GB0006776081
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares arising from Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP")
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£8.2187 per share
8,282
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Aggregated volume: 8,282
Aggregated price: £68,067.27
e)
Date of the transaction
15 May 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Michael Howells
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
President - Workforce Skills
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Pearson plc
b)
LEI
2138004JBXWWJKIURC57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc
ISIN: GB0006776081
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares arising from Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP")
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£8.2187 per share
87
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
Aggregated volume: 87
Aggregated price: £715.03
e)
Date of the transaction
15 May 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Attachments

Disclaimer

Pearson plc published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 16:40:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
