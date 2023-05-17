Pearson : Notification of PDMRs' Interests - Form 6-K

Notification of PDMRs' Interests

The following notifications, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, give details of purchases of ordinary shares of 25p each, made under the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP").

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Sally Johnson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pearson plc b) LEI 2138004JBXWWJKIURC57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc ISIN: GB0006776081 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares arising from Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £8.2187 per share 279 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Aggregated volume: 279 Aggregated price: £2,293.02 e) Date of the transaction 15 May 2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Giovanni Giovannelli 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President - English Language Learning b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pearson plc b) LEI 2138004JBXWWJKIURC57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc ISIN: GB0006776081 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares arising from Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £8.2187 per share 8,282 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Aggregated volume: 8,282 Aggregated price: £68,067.27 e) Date of the transaction 15 May 2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Michael Howells 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President - Workforce Skills b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pearson plc b) LEI 2138004JBXWWJKIURC57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each in Pearson plc ISIN: GB0006776081 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares arising from Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP") c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £8.2187 per share 87 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Aggregated volume: 87 Aggregated price: £715.03 e) Date of the transaction 15 May 2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)



