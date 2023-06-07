Advanced search
    PSON   GB0006776081

PEARSON PLC

(PSON)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:43:30 2023-06-07 am EDT
819.10 GBX   +0.09%
06:18aPearson : Opinion change, from Add to Buy
Alphavalue
05/27PTE Academic recognised for Student Direct Stream visas into Canada
AQ
05/23Goldman Sachs Lifts Pearson PT, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
Pearson : Opinion change, from Add to Buy

06/07/2023 | 06:18am EDT
05/23RBC cuts abrdn European Logistics Income
AN
05/22Pearson : Earnings Document
PU
05/19Pearson : Notification of PDMRs' Interests - Form 6-K
PU
05/18Pearson : Climate Action Plan
PU
05/18Pearson : Health and Safety Statement of Intent
PU
05/17Pearson : Notification of PDMRs' Interests - Form 6-K
PU
05/12Investors are still confused by all the mixed signals
MS
Financials
Sales 2023 3 721 M 4 619 M 4 619 M
Net income 2023 360 M 447 M 447 M
Net Debt 2023 691 M 858 M 858 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,2x
Yield 2023 2,77%
Capitalization 5 847 M 7 258 M 7 258 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,76x
EV / Sales 2024 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 20 169
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart PEARSON PLC
Pearson plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PEARSON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 818,40 GBX
Average target price 1 039,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Bird Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Sally Kate Miranda Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Omid R. Kordestani Non-Executive Chairman
Marykay Wells Chief Information Officer
Tim Score Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEARSON PLC-12.86%7 258
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED65.78%4 692
SCHIBSTED ASA10.67%4 106
KADOKAWA CORPORATION42.88%3 428
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD33.47%3 359
LAGARDÈRE S.A.4.79%3 156
