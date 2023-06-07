|
Pearson : Opinion change, from Add to Buy
|Sales 2023
|
3 721 M
4 619 M
4 619 M
|Net income 2023
|
360 M
447 M
447 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
691 M
858 M
858 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|16,2x
|Yield 2023
|2,77%
|Capitalization
5 847 M
7 258 M
7 258 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,76x
|EV / Sales 2024
|1,64x
|Nbr of Employees
|20 169
|Free-Float
|99,0%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends PEARSON PLC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|13
|Last Close Price
|818,40 GBX
|Average target price
|1 039,00 GBX
|Spread / Average Target
|27,0%