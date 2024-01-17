Stock PSON PEARSON PLC
Pearson plc

Equities

PSON

GB0006776081

Consumer Publishing

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 11:30:00 2024-01-17 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
957.3 GBX -2.34% Intraday chart for Pearson plc -2.11% -0.68%
05:08pm PEARSON : Pearson announced a FY23 trading update in line with the consensus Alphavalue
10:12am Pearson reports sales and profit growth in "strong" year AN
Latest news about Pearson plc

PEARSON : Pearson announced a FY23 trading update in line with the consensus Alphavalue
Pearson reports sales and profit growth in "strong" year AN
FTSE 100 extends slide as inflation climbs, China data weighs RE
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 17 RE
UK's Pearson Reports Improved Underlying Sales in FY23 MT
UK's Pearson meets upgraded guidance for 2023 RE
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Trade Sharply Lower in Tuesday Trading MT
UBS raises GSK and cuts AstraZeneca AN
Morgan Stanley Hikes Pearson PT, Keeps Overweight Rating MT
Jefferies cuts Tullow; Berenberg likes Volex AN
Pearson divisional chief sells GBP2.8 million in shares AN
UBS Group AG : Cevian takes a stake in UBS Our Logo
Spirax-Sarco hires Croda executive as new chief financial officer AN
Pearson's Top Shareholder Calls for Switch to US to Boost Value MT
UK firm Pearson's top investor calls for US listing switch - Bloomberg News RE
Exane BNP cuts Shell; JPMorgan cuts WPP AN
Kepler Cheuvreux Hikes Pearson PT, Maintains Reduce Rating MT
Goldman likes Sainsbury's; RBC cuts Imperial AN
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Rise Modestly in Wednesday MT
Will Powell deliver an early Christmas present? Our Logo
Deutsche Bank Downgrades Pearson to Hold from Buy, Trims PT MT
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Abbvie, Boeing, IBM, Lululemon Athletica, Meta Platforms... Our Logo
UBS lifts Antofagasta and Anglo American to buy AN
Stocks called higher; UK house prices fall annually AN
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Move Slightly Lower Tuesday MT

Chart Pearson plc

More charts

Company Profile

Pearson plc specializes in books publishing, namely educational books, higher education books and professional training books. The group also offers educational evaluation services and on-line teaching service. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (11%), Europe (5%), the United States (69.5%), Asia/Pacific (7.5%), Canada (2.9%) and other (4.1%).
Sector
Calendar
2024-02-22 - Q4 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Pearson plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
9.802 GBP
Average target price
11.22 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+14.50%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Consumer Publishing

1st Jan change Capi.
PEARSON PLC Stock Pearson plc
-0.71% 8 615 M $
SCHIBSTED ASA Stock Schibsted ASA
+1.16% 6 041 M $
SAUDI RESEARCH AND MEDIA GROUP Stock Saudi Research and Media Group
+22.52% 4 479 M $
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED Stock Jiangsu Phoenix Publishing & Media Corporation Limited
+3.63% 3 241 M $
KADOKAWA CORPORATION Stock Kadokawa Corporation
+8.08% 2 893 M $
LAGARDÈRE S.A. Stock Lagardère S.A.
-1.52% 2 798 M $
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD Stock China South Publishing & Media Group Co., Ltd
+4.72% 2 668 M $
TX GROUP AG Stock TX Group AG
-0.50% 1 492 M $
SOUTHERN PUBLISHING AND MEDIA CO.,LTD. Stock Southern Publishing and Media Co.,Ltd.
-7.39% 1 480 M $
SANOMA OYJ Stock Sanoma Oyj
-0.43% 1 247 M $
