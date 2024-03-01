Stock PSON PEARSON PLC
Pearson plc

Equities

PSON

GB0006776081

Consumer Publishing

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
 11:23:02 2024-03-01 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
1,012 GBX +5.40% Intraday chart for Pearson plc +6.33% +5.11%
05:19pm European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Rise in Friday Trading But End Week Flat MT
05:06pm PEARSON : Solid FY23 performance with HE now ready for growth Alphavalue
Latest news about Pearson plc

European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Rise in Friday Trading But End Week Flat MT
PEARSON : Solid FY23 performance with HE now ready for growth Alphavalue
Stocks in green; eurozone CPI cools to 2.6% AN
Pearson extends buyback programme by GBP200 million AN
The UK market rallies on positive economic data and earnings Our Logo
Pearson's Deputy Chair to Step Down in April MT
Pearson on track for growth in 2024 after profitable year AN
Pearson plc Announces Board & Committee Changes CI
London stocks track global markets higher RE
Pearson Posts Higher FY23 Attributable Profit; Sales Down MT
Pearson meets forecasts with 31% rise in operating profit RE
Pearson plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Pearson plc Announces Executive Changes CI
Pearson plc Proposes Final Dividend for the Year 2023, Payable on 3 May 2024 CI
Pearson plc Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2024 CI
Marketmind-Perusing euro zone PMIs and prices RE
Pearson Announces Plans to Expand Its Beta AI Study Tools into Additional Pearson+ eTextbooks CI
UK-listed Indivior plans shifting to US bourses by summer RE
Goldman Sachs Trims Pearson PT, Maintains at Buy MT
Barclays starts Dowlais at 'overweight' AN
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Higher in Tuesday Trading MT
Barclays Lowers Pearson PT, Maintains Equalweight Opinion MT
Barclays cuts Entain; HSBC raises Sainsbury AN
Pearson Opens Bookings for PTE Core CI

Chart Pearson plc

Chart Pearson plc
Company Profile

Pearson plc specializes in books publishing, namely educational books, higher education books and professional training books. The group also offers educational evaluation services and on-line teaching service. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (11%), Europe (5%), the United States (69.5%), Asia/Pacific (7.5%), Canada (2.9%) and other (4.1%).
Sector
Consumer Publishing
Calendar
2024-02-29 - Q4 2023 Earnings Call
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Pearson plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
9.606 GBP
Average target price
11.22 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+16.81%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Consumer Publishing

1st Jan change Capi.
PEARSON PLC Stock Pearson plc
+5.01% 8.32B
SCHIBSTED ASA Stock Schibsted ASA
+7.14% 6.46B
SAUDI RESEARCH AND MEDIA GROUP Stock Saudi Research and Media Group
+44.11% 5.27B
JIANGSU PHOENIX PUBLISHING & MEDIA CORPORATION LIMITED Stock Jiangsu Phoenix Publishing & Media Corporation Limited
+16.35% 3.68B
LAGARDÈRE S.A. Stock Lagardère S.A.
+11.53% 3.12B
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD Stock China South Publishing & Media Group Co., Ltd
+20.65% 3.1B
KADOKAWA CORPORATION Stock Kadokawa Corporation
+0.12% 2.56B
SOUTHERN PUBLISHING AND MEDIA CO.,LTD. Stock Southern Publishing and Media Co.,Ltd.
+6.39% 1.66B
TX GROUP AG Stock TX Group AG
+9.27% 1.6B
CHANGJIANG PUBLISHING & MEDIA CO.,LTD Stock Changjiang Publishing & Media Co.,Ltd
+0.40% 1.25B
Other Consumer Publishing
