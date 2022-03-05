Pearson : Statement on Actions in Ukraine

05 Mar 2022 published at 05:26 AM GMT

All of us at Pearson are heartbroken and deeply concerned about the violence being inflicted on Ukraine by Russia. We stand with the Ukrainian people as they endure this injustice.

Our priority continues to be supporting our Ukrainian employees and their families. In addition, Pearson is suspending the sale and delivery of our products and services in both Russia and Belarus. And, we are committing to a £1m donation to charities that support humanitarian relief.

In the coming days and weeks, we will evaluate additional ways we can help Ukrainians who need to continue their education during this crisis.