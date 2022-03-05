Log in
    PSON   GB0006776081

PEARSON PLC

(PSON)
Cours en différé.  Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03/22 11:39:45 am
606 GBX   -3.04%
PEARSON : Statement on Actions in Ukraine
PU
03/02JPMorgan Keeps Pearson At Overweight, Slashes PT
MT
03/01European ADRs Move Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
Pearson : Statement on Actions in Ukraine

03/05/2022 | 12:39am EST
05 Mar 2022published at 05:26 AM GMT

All of us at Pearson are heartbroken and deeply concerned about the violence being inflicted on Ukraine by Russia. We stand with the Ukrainian people as they endure this injustice.

Our priority continues to be supporting our Ukrainian employees and their families. In addition, Pearson is suspending the sale and delivery of our products and services in both Russia and Belarus. And, we are committing to a £1m donation to charities that support humanitarian relief.

In the coming days and weeks, we will evaluate additional ways we can help Ukrainians who need to continue their education during this crisis.

Disclaimer

Pearson plc published this content on 05 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2022 05:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
