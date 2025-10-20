UBS remains bullish on the stock with a target price of 1,460 pence, representing 33% upside potential for the stock.



Pearson's Q3 saw an acceleration, with the company anticipating a further acceleration in Q4: forecasts are confirmed, UBS notes.



Virtual schools saw strong growth over the quarter, but higher education was weaker than expected, the broker added.



Management said that it is on track to meet its 2025 targets and left its medium-term outlook unchanged.



We expect stronger revenue growth in H2, the group said.