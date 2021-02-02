Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Pearson plc    PSON   GB0006776081

PEARSON PLC

(PSON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pearson : Wake Forest University, Pearson Renew Online Graduate Degree Collaboration Through 2031

02/02/2021 | 09:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Long-Term Renewal Reflects Rapid Growth of the Clinical Mental Health Counseling Program, New Addiction Focus Addresses U. S. Opioid Crisis

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -Wake Forest University (WFU) and Pearson today announced the extension of their longstanding initiative to deliver the online master's degree with WFU's Clinical Mental Health Counseling Program. The collaboration started in 2012 will now continue until 2031 and powers the online Master of Arts in Counseling (MAC) degree program. The program will also be strengthened with its first-ever addiction track to address the opioid crisis in the United States.

The program is currently in its eighth year. Enrollment has grown by 200% in the past year. The online MAC degree program has provided a transformational experience for working professionals seeking an affordable and high-quality education. A master's degree in mental health counseling opens the door to a career as a wellness coach, school counselor as well as roles in social justice, human development, and many other subfields. According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of behavioral disorder and mental health counselors is projected to grow 25 percent from 2019 to 2029.

'I am very excited to continue our collaboration with Pearson. Our program has benefited tremendously from Pearson's marketing, recruitment, retention, and online course development expertise,' said Dr. Nathaniel N. Ivers, chair and associate professor in the Department of Counseling at Wake Forest. 'Our collective efforts will continue to provide a high-touch, supportive, and rigorous online educational experience to our counseling students.'

'We are honored to build on our successful relationship with Wake Forest University - one of our longest, fastest-growing collaborations with any university -- to help working professionals in the critical field of mental health gain the skills and qualifications they need to advance their careers without leaving the workforce and the clients that rely on their services,' said Charles Westrin, senior vice president, Learner & Partner Innovation, Pearson.

Further supporting students and program flexibility, enrolled students gain access to 24/7, anywhere tutoring via Pearson's Smarthinking.

Pearson partners with over 40 higher education institutions around the world, supporting approximately 350 undergraduate and graduate online degree programs, in addition to certificates and non-credit-bearing credentials. 

###

About Pearson

We are the world's leading learning company with more than 22,500 employees operating in 70 countries. We provide content, assessment and digital services to learners, educational institutions, employers, governments and other partners globally. We are committed to helping equip learners with the skills they need to enhance their employability prospects and to succeed in the changing world of work. We believe that wherever learning flourishes so do people. Visit www.pearson.com.

About Wake Forest University

Founded in 1834, Wake Forest University is a private university with more than 8,000 students. Its main campus is located in Winston-Salem, NC. The university also has a convenient uptown campus in the heart of Charlotte, NC's professional city-center. Wake Forest offers a vibrant and diverse academic community in which students pursue learning in one or more of the 45 majors, 60 minors and additional programs we offer within our six colleges and schools.

Learn more about Wake Forest University at www.wfu.edu.

Media Contact

Scott Overland, Pearson, 202-9094520, Scott.Overland@Pearson.com

Disclaimer

Pearson plc published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2021 14:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PEARSON PLC
09:32aPEARSON : Wake Forest University, Pearson Renew Online Graduate Degree Collabora..
PU
02/01PEARSON : UBS Downgrades Pearson To Sell From Buy, Slashes PT
MT
02/01TAKE FIVE : Long the Short
RE
01/31Vietnam targets growth surge, hi-tech shift in Communist Party economic bluep..
RE
01/31Vietnam targets growth surge, hi-tech shift in Communist Party economic bluep..
RE
01/31REFILE-Nguyen Phu Trong, Vietnam's anti-corruption czar, crowned party chief ..
RE
01/29GameStop rallies back as U.S. regulators eye wild trading
RE
01/29ASTRAZENECA : Vietnam approves AstraZeneca vaccine, cuts short Communist Party c..
RE
01/29GameStop or the revenge of small investors
01/29TAKE FIVE : Long the Short
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 422 M 4 672 M 4 672 M
Net income 2020 169 M 230 M 230 M
Net Debt 2020 740 M 1 010 M 1 010 M
P/E ratio 2020 34,6x
Yield 2020 2,26%
Capitalization 5 757 M 7 873 M 7 860 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,90x
EV / Sales 2021 1,80x
Nbr of Employees 22 500
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart PEARSON PLC
Duration : Period :
Pearson plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEARSON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 660,81 GBX
Last Close Price 767,20 GBX
Spread / Highest target 17,3%
Spread / Average Target -13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Andrew Bird Chief Executive Officer & Non-Executive Director
Sidney Taurel Chairman
Albert Roger Hitchcock Chief Operations & Technology Officer
Sally Kate Miranda Johnson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Vivienne Cox Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEARSON PLC12.76%7 873
INFORMA PLC-8.23%10 344
SCHIBSTED ASA-7.89%8 426
LAGARDÈRE SCA-1.07%3 162
SANOMA OYJ16.74%3 159
CHINA SOUTH PUBLISHING & MEDIA GROUP CO., LTD-0.31%2 638
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ