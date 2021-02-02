Pearson : Wake Forest University, Pearson Renew Online Graduate Degree Collaboration Through 2031

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -Wake Forest University (WFU) and Pearson today announced the extension of their longstanding initiative to deliver the online master's degree with WFU's Clinical Mental Health Counseling Program. The collaboration started in 2012 will now continue until 2031 and powers the online Master of Arts in Counseling (MAC) degree program. The program will also be strengthened with its first-ever addiction track to address the opioid crisis in the United States.

The program is currently in its eighth year. Enrollment has grown by 200% in the past year. The online MAC degree program has provided a transformational experience for working professionals seeking an affordable and high-quality education. A master's degree in mental health counseling opens the door to a career as a wellness coach, school counselor as well as roles in social justice, human development, and many other subfields. According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of behavioral disorder and mental health counselors is projected to grow 25 percent from 2019 to 2029.

'I am very excited to continue our collaboration with Pearson. Our program has benefited tremendously from Pearson's marketing, recruitment, retention, and online course development expertise,' said Dr. Nathaniel N. Ivers, chair and associate professor in the Department of Counseling at Wake Forest. 'Our collective efforts will continue to provide a high-touch, supportive, and rigorous online educational experience to our counseling students.'

'We are honored to build on our successful relationship with Wake Forest University - one of our longest, fastest-growing collaborations with any university -- to help working professionals in the critical field of mental health gain the skills and qualifications they need to advance their careers without leaving the workforce and the clients that rely on their services,' said Charles Westrin, senior vice president, Learner & Partner Innovation, Pearson.

Further supporting students and program flexibility, enrolled students gain access to 24/7, anywhere tutoring via Pearson's Smarthinking.

Pearson partners with over 40 higher education institutions around the world, supporting approximately 350 undergraduate and graduate online degree programs, in addition to certificates and non-credit-bearing credentials.

